Alipay and Klarna Enable Consumers to 'buy now, pay later' at AliExpress

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three world leading companies in payments, Alipay, Adyen and Klarna, have today announced a partnership to allow shoppers at AliExpress, the global retail online marketplace under Alibaba Group, to use Klarna's popular 'Pay later' solution.

Klarna's 'Pay later' solution is enabled by Adyen, the payments provider behind AliExpress. This will empower AliExpress' shoppers in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland to decide when and how they want to pay. This is the first phase of the partnership, with the ambition to expand to additional markets throughout the course of the year.

Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, says: "We are delighted to be partnering with a global powerhouse and eCommerce leader such as AliExpress and together with Adyen enabling shoppers to have greater choice for how to pay at checkout. At Klarna we have a relentless focus on the shopping experience and our goal is to help our merchants unlock growth and drive customer satisfaction and loyalty through a superior experience. By providing our smooth, convenient, flexible and popular Pay later option, allowing their shoppers to get their goods before they pay, AliExpress will be able to drive consumer preference, increase average order value and decrease cart abandonment rates. This is just the first phase of this partnership and we look forward to expanding this to additional markets with Alipay, Adyen and AliExpress very soon."

Cheer Zhang, Head of Global Consumer and Market Operation at AliExpress, says: "At AliExpress we are constantly looking for new and innovative ways of improving the shopping experience for our large number of consumers, and in Klarna, we have found a like-minded partner. Klarna's Pay later has established itself as one of the most preferred payment alternatives across certain European markets, with high demand from consumers and we are excited to add this popular option to our checkout on multiple markets. We together with Adyen and Klarna look forward to expanding to more markets in the future."

From now on, shoppers at AliExpress can choose 'Pay later' at the checkout, and pay for their goods after delivery. This payment alternative allows them to try items at home and keep what they love, before parting with any money. After a shopper uses Klarna for the first time, all subsequent purchases only need a single click to buy. This smooth consumer experience aims at providing consumers with control, clarity and flexibility, and is a key reason why Klarna's 'Pay later' payment option has grown very popular and now has a very strong preference amongst consumers in Europe.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global retail online marketplace under Alibaba Group that enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China, and covers more than 220 countries and regions with 18 languages. Top consumer markets where AliExpress is popular are Russia, Spain, France, the United States, Israel, Brazil and Poland.

About Klarna

Klarna is one of the world's leading payments providers and a newly-licensed bank, which wants to revolutionise the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, we give online consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time – offering a simple, safe and smoooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 130,000 merchants. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 14 countries.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile and in-store channels around the world with a market-leading solution. With offices in 20 countries, Adyen serves customers such as Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Gap, Mango and Citizen M.

