Aliro Assembles Experienced HR Technology Executive Team to Accelerate Growth

Stepping into a newly formed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) role, Tena Lyons joins Aliro to establish a digitally-led marketing function informed by fast-evolving industry and client intelligence. Coming from senior marketing leadership roles at HCM industry heavyweights ADP, AMS and SumTotal/Skillsoft, Lyons has already led Aliro through a rapid rebrand that will anchor a reimagined go-to-market approach to boost Aliro's brand and demand in the market.

Joining Aliro as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Stephen Farrell brings a proven track record of sales performance and leadership in the HR Technology startup space, including roles at Pymetrics, HackerRank, Bullhorn and Faethm. As CRO, Farrell will own and evolve the sales and customer success functions, with a focus on both revenue growth and ensuring Aliro clients achieve improved hiring outcomes with the platform.

"These were critical hires that I wanted to get absolutely right. Rounding out the leadership team with the addition of Gareth, Tena and Stephen has me feeling inspired and confident," noted Robert Archibald, CEO and Founder of Aliro. "With our ability to attract a high caliber of experienced talent, even amidst a challenging labor market, we are poised to fundamentally change how organizations uncover great people and build an exceptional workforce."

Aliro helps companies accelerate hiring by leaning into the power of human connection. We help businesses tap into hidden networks and cultivate diverse talent communities by powering relationships with technology, making it easier to connect people to jobs and hire faster.

