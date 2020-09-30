Alison Cook Beatty Dance Premiering Four New Pieces Of Innovative Health-Conscious Choreography Featuring Iconic Central Park Staging

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inspiration behind a series of choreographed dance works, all created during quarantine, emanated from the most unexpected of places.

"I saw people in Italy and Spain singing out of their windows," said Alison Cook-Beatty, Artistic Director of her self-titled dance company, regarding the inspiration for her new works. "The theme was connecting to the outside world through a window."

With traditional dance studios closed since the global pandemic began in March, members of the dance company found alternate ways of keeping their dancers on their feet and passionate about creating new art together in light of the restricting circumstances. The first challenge was finding a venue that could be repurposed, used as an unconventional rehearsal stage. For Cook-Beatty, it felt like she had discovered a field of dreams in the middle of Central Park that simultaneously met prevailing health and safety protocols.

"I would run past the baseball fields, but no one stepped onto the diamond itself," said Cook-Beatty about the moment she knew that her team of dancers could use the untapped space as a socially distanced performance opportunity for "Central Park Field #4", at a time when many dance companies had already struggled. "The diamond was a grid for the architecture behind the socially distanced choreography."

Local television stations like ABC7 and NY1 took notice of the breathtakingly poignant movement led by Alison Cook Beatty Dance, which was also awarded a grant from the Dance/NYC's Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund.

"The work we've done is a testimony that artists are resilient," Cook-Beatty said.

For ticket information for the upcoming performance stream, plus suggested donations that include a gala ticket, visit: https://bit.ly/35rQ37R . Links to the performance will be provided on an individual basis based on RSVPs via the link above.

About Alison Cook Beatty Dance

A classically-based modern dance company exploring the universal human condition through expansive and emotionally-driven movement grounded in American modern dance while exploring new approaches to finding unique creative expression.

PRESS:

Kobak Communications

(516) 462-1148

SOURCE Alison Cook Beatty Dance

Related Links

https://www.alisoncookbeattydance.org

