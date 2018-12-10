Aliter Networks Jumpstarts Their New Singapore Office With Two Seasoned Salespeople Serving APAC Region

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mani Nathan, Sales Director Australia, New Zealand & Oceania and Sean Doyle, Sales Director South-East Asia join Aliter Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. Aliter Networks, champion in sustainable technology, opened earlier this year an office in Singapore as a subsidiary of the Dutch-based firm Aliter Networks B.V to serve the APAC region.

Mani Nathan, the new Sales Director for Australia, New Zealand & Oceania commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the Aliter team and I am a firm believer of our company's core message of 'Sustainable IT.' I look forward to establishing relationships in Australia & New Zealand that will help us to get one step closer to achieving our goals of reusing half a million IT equipment by 2025," he added.

With more than 7 years of experience in Australia and having worked at some of the top IT companies like Microsoft & Cisco, Mani brings in a wealth of market-specific knowledge and experience that will help Aliter tailor their products and services to serve the local ANZ market.

"Sustainable IT and Circular IT, two topics that run very close to my values. What could be more important in the IT world today? Reducing waste in the world and keeping the money where it belongs – within the organization," said the new Sales Director of South-East Asia, Sean Doyle. He added, "The South-East Asia market has some way to go to keep up with the standards of western countries. That will be at the core of our message, not IT, not Hardware, but people, planet & profit. I am excited to be the person chosen to be at the heart of delivering that message throughout south-east Asia and coaching our team to succeed in doing the same."

Jean-Noel Clot, CEO of Aliter Networks stated, "With adding Zimin Chen to our team last year and now Mani Nathan & Sean Doyle, Aliter Networks is ready for worldwide growth in their 10th year of existence. I am extremely happy with the combined 19 years of experience Mani & Sean have in sustainable technology. Their talent, professionalism, knowledge and entrepreneurship will make a difference for our APAC customers and our company."

