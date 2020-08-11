Alithya achieves 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications for 15th time

Alithya is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales and innovation

MONTREAL, Aug, 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") has achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Alithya in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2020/2021 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Virtual Summits, taking place quarterly between July 2020 and June 2021, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 20-21, 2020. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Alithya for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

Focused on business outcomes, Alithya has delivered Microsoft Cloud-based ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, professional services and other industries. In 2020, Alithya was also named a finalist for both the Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year, and the Canadian IMPACT Award for Business Applications.

"For fifteen years we have had the honored privilege of being part of Microsoft Inner Circle," said John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Alithya. "Every year, our goal is to be a trusted advisor to our customers and help them achieve maximum value from their Microsoft investments. Attaining membership in this elite group shows we are staying on target."

About Alithya and Its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company counts on 2,100 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

Alithya's Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities including Dynamics, Azure, business and advanced analytics, digital solutions, application development and architecture. Focused on business outcomes, its combined companies have delivered Microsoft ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to hundreds of clients.

SOURCE Alithya

Related Links

http://alithya.com/

