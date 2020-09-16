Alithya announces directors' election results

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 39,368,076 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,168,984 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 90.58% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 22, 2020, the record date for the Meeting.

All nine nominee directors proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 22, 2020 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for (%) Votes withheld (%) Dana Ades-Landy 99.69% 0.31% Robert Comeau 99.66% 0.34% Fredrick DiSanto 99.13% 0.87% Lucie Martel 99.69% 0.31% Paul Raymond 99.67% 0.33% James B. Renacci 99.68% 0.32% Ghyslain Rivard 99.57% 0.43% C. Lee Thomas 99.68% 0.32% Pierre Turcotte 99.54% 0.46%

Out of concern for the safety of its shareholders, employees, directors and other Meeting attendees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with public authority recommendations, Alithya held the Meeting virtually. The Meeting audio webcast is available in the Investors section of Alithya's website.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya can count on more than 2,100 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

