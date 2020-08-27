Alithya Helps Adelante Healthcare Go Live with Oracle Cloud ERP and EPM Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") has successfully implemented Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) for Adelante Healthcare, Inc. ("Adelante").

Alithya enabled Adelante to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls to expand the important work it is doing on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response thus allowing Adelante to achieve its mission of delivering sustainable healthcare for all.

"Working with Alithya and Oracle allowed Adelante to transition to a modern ERP and EPM cloud solution which will undoubtedly improve reporting and streamline many of our business processes that were previously very manual and tedious," stated Angela Robinson, Sr. Director of Finance at Adelante. "Alithya's project team moved us to a fully virtual model in response to the pandemic and completed the implementation on-time and under-budget."

More than ever, the healthcare industry faces challenges and pressures unlike any other sector of the economy. As an Oracle Partner with a dedicated healthcare practice, Alithya supports the Oracle Cloud suite and has experts highly specialized in configuring the system to not only address healthcare-specific problems, but also turn them into organizational strengths.

"The Adelante team was extremely excited about the Oracle Cloud implementation and went above and beyond to ensure a successful go-live," said Chad Sells, Vice President of Sales, Alithya. "Alithya is thrilled to assist clients like Adelante by advising them on how to best marry operations and technology. They are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response and any role we can play in helping them streamline their operations is extremely important to us."

About Adelante Healthcare

Adelante Healthcare, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit primary healthcare organization operating nine Federally Qualified Community Health Centers in Maricopa County in Arizona. Located in communities identified as underserved, Adelante cares for more than 75,000 people each year, offering Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Women's Health, Pediatrics, Behavioral Health, Dental and WIC/Nutrition Programs. Because accessibility and affordability often pose a significant challenge for the uninsured and underinsured, Adelante provides assistance with applications for Medicaid/AHCCCS, the Federal Insurance Marketplace, Adelante's income-based sliding fee discount program and other support services. Learn more about how Adelante Healthcare is improving the health of our communities and making healthcare affordable and accessible by visiting adelantehealthcare.com.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,100 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

