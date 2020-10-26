Alithya to release second quarter fiscal 2021 results on November 12

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2021, ended September 30, 2020, on November 12, 2020.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call Date: November 12, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > 1-877-223-4471 for all North American calls

> 647-788-4922 for all participants outside North America Live webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10932



Playback Call-in number: 1-800-585-8367 Access code: 9994375 Availability: November 12 at noon (ET) until 11:59 p.m. on November 19, 2020

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya can count on more than 2,100 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

