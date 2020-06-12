AliveColors 2.0: New Tools for Creative Inspiration; Major Update of Image Editing Software

PERM, Russia, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the major update of the AliveColors image editor for Windows and Mac. Version 2.0 offers innovative FX Brushes and the new Fit Text to Path Tool. Also, the update includes a gallery of glowing presets in the Neon filter, extended support for RAW formats, and stability improvements.

AliveColors 2.0 Fit Text to Path Tool

AliveColors is a powerful and versatile image editor tailored to meet the needs of photographers and designers. The program provides a wide range of customizable tools and effects, compatibility with pressure-sensitive graphics tablets, and support for the most necessary formats, including SVG, RAW, PSD, HDR, and others. The program interface is completely configurable to meet the specific customers' preferences and provides the flexibility to personalize a workflow.

The image editor includes an incredible collection of built-in AKVIS plugins. It also provides support for third-party plug-ins: Corel ParticleShop, Auto FX Software, Topaz Labs, Nik Collection, Imagenomic, and Exposure Software plugins, as well as for the other native AKVIS plugins.

Version 2.0 brings new tools that fuel creativity and inspiration and make art projects easier.

The ingenious FX Brush is presented as a collection of creative tools - Fluffy, Hair, Bristle, Thread, and Veil Brushes - that will bring your design ideas to life, enrich artworks, add drama and interest to projects. The tools are extremely useful for drawing vibrant images, creating abstract backgrounds and eye-catching textures, and applying thrilling effects to pictures.

Also, the update includes the interactive and easy to use Fit Text to Path tool for adding text along the path of an object or a line. This indispensable tool offers advanced features of text formatting and significantly increases your productivity. It helps to make appealing illustrations, catchy logo designs, exciting and fun promo images.

The Neon built-in plugin has been updated. It turns photos into bright and vivid drawings with glowing lines effects. In the new version, the plugin offers the spectacular Presets Gallery. With the Neon filter, it's fun and easy to create incredible luminous effects!

Also, the recent version offers extended support for RAW formats and better program's stability.

The image editor is available for download at alivecolors.com. The trial version offers 10 days of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); and on Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit). The program supports a multi-language interface.

AliveColors comes in Free, Home ($ 49), and Pro ($ 160) versions, with differing levels of functionality. Users have a choice between lifetime licenses and subscription options.

The update is free for active subscriptions and lifetime licenses of the program bought or upgraded in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the update, can get version 2.0 for $20. For more details about AliveColors, visit alivecolors.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company keeps up with the times and updates the products with cutting-edge technologies.

Media contact:

Kat Kharina

[email protected]

83422121661

https://alivecolors.com/pdf/AliveColors2.pdf

SOURCE AKVIS Lab

