ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) ("ALJ") announced results today for its second quarter ended March 31, 2019.

ALJ is a holding company, whose primary assets are its subsidiaries Faneuil, Inc. ("Faneuil"), Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More ("Carpets"), and Phoenix Color Corp. ("Phoenix"). Faneuil is a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States. Carpets is one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets. Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

Investment Highlights – Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2019

Consolidated Results for ALJ

ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of $88.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 , a decrease of $7.1 million , or 7.5%, compared to $95.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 . The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volumes in cabinets, flooring, and countertops at Carpets, offset somewhat by Component sales at Phoenix . ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of $93.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 .

for the three months ended , a decrease of , or 7.5%, compared to for the three months ended . The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volumes in cabinets, flooring, and countertops at Carpets, offset somewhat by Component sales at . ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of for the three months ended . ALJ recognized net income of $0.4 million and income per share of $0.01 (diluted) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 , compared to net loss of $0.3 million and loss per share of $0.01 (diluted) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 . Decreased net revenue was offset by reduced selling, general and administrative expenses that reflect the completion of combining manufacturing facilities at Phoenix and process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets. ALJ recognized net income of $0.7 million and income per share of $0.02 (diluted) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 .

and income per share of (diluted) for the three months ended , compared to net loss of and loss per share of (diluted) for the three months ended . Decreased net revenue was offset by reduced selling, general and administrative expenses that reflect the completion of combining manufacturing facilities at and process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets. ALJ recognized net income of and income per share of (diluted) for the three months ended . ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 , an increase of $1.1 million , or 15.1%, compared to $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 . The increase was driven by process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets, and higher sales and lower operational expenses at Phoenix . ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 15.1%, compared to for the three months ended . The increase was driven by process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets, and higher sales and lower operational expenses at . ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of for the three months ended . ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of $181.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 , a decrease of $8.3 million , or 4.4%, compared to $190.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 . The decrease was driven by lower sales volumes in cabinets, flooring, and countertops at Carpets, offset somewhat by new customer contracts at Faneuil.

for the six months ended , a decrease of , or 4.4%, compared to for the six months ended . The decrease was driven by lower sales volumes in cabinets, flooring, and countertops at Carpets, offset somewhat by new customer contracts at Faneuil. ALJ recognized net income of $1.1 million and income per share of $0.03 (diluted) for the six months ended March 31, 2019 , compared to net loss of $5.7 million and loss per share of $0.15 (diluted) for the six months ended March 31, 2018 . Decreased net revenue was offset by reduced selling, general and administrative expenses that reflect the completion of combining manufacturing facilities at Phoenix , new customer contracts and lower legal expenses at Faneuil, and process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets, and decreased provision for income taxes to reflect a one-time, non-cash deferred income tax expense of $4.1 million as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 recorded during the six months ended March 31, 2018 . Excluding such deferred income tax expense, ALJ recognized net loss of $1.6 million and loss per share of $0.04 (diluted) for the six months ended March 31, 2018 .

and income per share of (diluted) for the six months ended , compared to net loss of and loss per share of (diluted) for the six months ended . Decreased net revenue was offset by reduced selling, general and administrative expenses that reflect the completion of combining manufacturing facilities at , new customer contracts and lower legal expenses at Faneuil, and process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets, and decreased provision for income taxes to reflect a one-time, non-cash deferred income tax expense of as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 recorded during the six months ended . Excluding such deferred income tax expense, ALJ recognized net loss of and loss per share of (diluted) for the six months ended . ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 , an increase of $3.2 million , or 22.3%, compared to $14.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018 . The increase was driven by process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets, and new customer contracts and lower legal expenses at Faneuil.

for the six months ended , an increase of , or 22.3%, compared to for the six months ended . The increase was driven by process improvements and cost reductions at Carpets, and new customer contracts and lower legal expenses at Faneuil. ALJ estimates consolidated net revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2019 to be in the range of $81.0 million to $89.9 million , compared to $89.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

Jess Ravich, Executive Chairman of ALJ, said, "Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was above prior year mainly due to increased volume at Phoenix for Components. ALJ continues to invest in and support its core business segments, Phoenix and Faneuil, for long-term growth. In this regard, Faneuil is in the final stages of completing its three call center buildout program. Faneuil expects new customer contract ramp ups to occur during the last six months of calendar 2019. Total backlog for Faneuil as of March 31, 2019 was $403.4 million compared to $254.4 million at March 31, 2018, which is indicative of Faneuil's large new contracts. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 9.5% for the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared 7.5% for the six months ended March 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 10.0% for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2019 compared 8.4% for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2018."





Three Months Ended

March 31,

















Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net revenue

$ 87,996



$ 95,105



$ (7,109)





(7.5%)

Costs and expenses:































Cost of revenue



67,739





74,239





(6,500)





(8.8%)

Selling, general and administrative expense



17,007





18,822





(1,815)





(9.6%)

Disposal of assets and other gain



—





(25)





25





NM

Total operating expenses



84,746





93,036





(8,290)





(8.9%)

Operating income



3,250





2,069





1,181





57.1%

Other expense:































Interest expense, net



(2,625)





(2,793)





(168)





(6.0%)

Total other expense



(2,625)





(2,793)





(168)





(6.0%)

Income (loss) before income taxes



625





(724)





1,349





NM

(Provision) benefit for income taxes



(202)





384





(586)





NM

Net income (loss)

$ 423



$ (340)



$ 763





NM

Basic earnings (loss) per share of common stock

$ 0.01



$ (0.01)



$ 0.02









Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock

$ 0.01



$ (0.01)



$ 0.02









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:































Basic



38,026





37,911

















Diluted



38,076





37,911





















NM - Not Meaningful





Six Months Ended

March 31,

















Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net revenue

$ 181,780



$ 190,059



$ (8,279)





(4.4%)

Costs and expenses:































Cost of revenue



140,566





149,149





(8,583)





(5.8%)

Selling, general and administrative expense



34,473





38,360





(3,887)





(10.1%)

Disposal of assets and other gain



(223)





(232)





9





NM

Total operating expenses



174,816





187,277





(12,461)





(6.7%)

Operating income



6,964





2,782





4,182





150.3%

Other expense:































Interest expense, net



(5,340)





(5,453)





(113)





(2.1%)

Total other expense



(5,340)





(5,453)





(113)





(2.1%)

Income (loss) before income taxes



1,624





(2,671)





4,295





NM

Provision for income taxes



(490)





(2,987)





2,497





NM

Net income (loss)

$ 1,134



$ (5,658)



$ 6,792





NM

Basic earnings (loss) per share of common stock

$ 0.03



$ (0.15)



$ 0.18









Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock

$ 0.03



$ (0.15)



$ 0.18









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:































Basic



38,037





37,742

















Diluted



38,087





37,742





















NM - Not Meaningful

Results for Faneuil

Anna Van Buren, CEO of Faneuil, stated, "During the second quarter Faneuil announced the award of a contract with the Metro Express Lanes to provide customer service and operations for its ExpressLanes program, an eight-year contract with six additional option years at an estimated $169.0 million value. In addition, contracts were signed for three new healthcare clients and two travel and entertainment clients. Our utilities division also experienced success with the extension of a large utility client and the award of a new contract for utility services in Florida. Our focus during the second quarter has been investments in talent and infrastructure for implementation of these contracts."

Faneuil recognized net revenue of $46.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $48.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net revenue decreased $1.4 million, or 2.8%. Faneuil recognized net revenue of $55.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Historically, Faneuil's December quarter has been the largest revenue quarter of the year.

Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Faneuil recognized net revenue of $101.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $99.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018. Net revenue increased $2.4 million, or 2.4%, due to new customer contract awards.

Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $6.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $1.1 million due to new customer contract awards and lower legal expenses.

Faneuil estimates its net revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2019 to be in the range of $46.3 million to $51.4 million, compared to $43.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Faneuil's contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of March 31, 2019 was $167.6 million compared to $98.4 million as of March 31, 2018 and $158.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Faneuil's total contract backlog as of March 31, 2019 was $403.4 million as compared to $254.4 million as of March 31, 2018 and $301.4 million as of December 31, 2018.

Results for Carpets

Steve Chesin, CEO of Carpets stated, "We continue to show improved results versus prior year with a focus on lowering overall operating costs while providing superior quality and service in the marketplace. Our decision to exit or reduce certain non-profitable business lines has had the desired effect of increasing our bottom line."

Carpets recognized net revenue of $12.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $18.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net revenue decreased $6.6 million, or 35.3%, which was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes from cabinets, flooring, and countertops. Carpets recognized net revenue of $12.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Carpets recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to segment adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.2) million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.5 million due to process improvements and cost reductions. Carpets recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Carpets recognized net revenue of $24.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $35.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net revenue decreased $10.9 million, or 30.8%, which was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes from cabinets, flooring, and countertops.

Carpets recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to segment adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.0) million for the six months ended March 31, 2018. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.4 million due to process improvements and cost reductions.

Carpets estimates its net revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2019 to be in the range of $11.0 million to $12.2 million, compared to $18.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Carpets' total backlog as of March 31, 2019 was $11.4 million, all of which is expected to be fully realized within the next 12 months, compared to $16.8 million as of March 31, 2018 and $11.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Results for Phoenix

Marc Reisch, CEO of Phoenix, stated, "The three percent increase in our second quarter revenues was due to strong components and book sales versus prior year, offset in part by planned lower packaging sales. Segment adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million was up 16.0% versus prior year driven by the increase in components and book sales, and the continuing benefit of significantly lower selling, general and administrative expenses."

Phoenix recognized net revenue of $29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $28.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net revenue increased $0.9 million, or 3.0%. Phoenix recognized net revenue of $26.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Phoenix segment adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Phoenix recognized net revenue of $55.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $55.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net revenue increased $0.2 million, or 0.4%.

Phoenix segment adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $9.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $0.9 million due improved operational efficiencies and costs reductions.

Phoenix estimates its net revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2019 to be in the range of $23.7 million to $26.3 million as compared to $27.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Phoenix contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of March 31, 2019 was $69.5 million compared to $70.2 million as of March 31, 2018 and $70.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Phoenix's total contract backlog as of March 31, 2019 was $146.9 million as compared to $175.7 million as of March 31, 2018 and $165.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, presentations, and webcasts, we may present certain adjusted financial measures that are not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are designed to complement the GAAP financial information presented in this release because management believes they present information regarding ALJ that is useful to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measure.

We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our company. ALJ defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, litigation loss, restructuring expenses, lease payments in anticipation of facility shutdown, loan amendment fees, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, disposal of fixed assets and other gain, provision for income taxes, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison. Below are reconciliations of our net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to consolidated adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended March 31,

















Amounts in thousands

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net income (loss)

$ 423



$ (340)



$ 763





224.4%

Depreciation and amortization



4,837





4,850





(13)





(0.3%)

Interest expense



2,625





2,793





(168)





(6.0%)

Lease payments in anticipation of facility shutdown



188





—





188





—

Stock-based compensation



186





270





(84)





(31.1%)

Restructuring expenses



144





430





(286)





(66.5%)

Loan amendment fees



136





—





136





—

Disposal of assets and other gain



—





(25)





25





NM

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



202





(384)





586





NM

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,741



$ 7,594



$ 1,147





15.1%





NM - Not Meaningful





Six Months Ended

March 31,

















Amounts in thousands

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Net income (loss)

$ 1,134



$ (5,658)



$ 6,792





120.0%

Depreciation and amortization



9,283





9,683





(400)





(4.1%)

Interest expense



5,340





5,453





(113)





(2.1%)

Lease payments in anticipation of facility shutdown



374





—





374





—

Stock-based compensation



371





563





(192)





(34.1%)

Loan amendment fees



337





—





337





—

Restructuring expenses



229





1,263





(1,034)





(81.9%)

Acquisition-related expenses



12





123





(111)





(90.2%)

Disposal of assets and other gain



(223)





(232)





9





NM

Provision for income taxes



490





2,987





(2,497)





(83.6%)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,347



$ 14,182





3,165





22.3%







NM - Not Meaningful



Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information - Segment Net Revenue, Segment Adjusted

EBITDA, and Debt





Three Months Ended March 31,

















Amounts in thousands

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Net Revenue































Faneuil

$ 46,590



$ 47,953



$ (1,363)





(2.8%)

Carpets



12,088





18,691





(6,603)





(35.3%)

Phoenix Color



29,318





28,461





857





3.0%

Total Segment Net Revenue

$ 87,996



$ 95,105



$ (7,109)





(7.5%)









































































Three Months Ended March 31,

















Amounts in thousands

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 2,793



$ 2,915



$ (122)





(4.2%)

Carpets



272





(240)





512





213.3%

Phoenix Color



6,335





5,459





876





16.0%

Corporate



(659)





(540)





(119)





(22.0%)

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,741



$ 7,594



$ 1,147





15.1%





























Six Months Ended March 31,

















Amounts in thousands

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Net Revenue































Faneuil

$ 101,792



$ 99,427



$ 2,365





2.4%

Carpets



24,450





35,341





(10,891)





(30.8%)

Phoenix Color



55,538





55,291





247





0.4%

Total Segment Net Revenue

$ 181,780



$ 190,059



$ (8,279)





(4.4%)









































































Six Months Ended March 31,

















Amounts in thousands

2019



2018



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 7,739



$ 6,625



$ 1,114





16.8%

Carpets



432





(966)





1,398





144.7%

Phoenix Color



10,556





9,619





937





9.7%

Corporate



(1,380)





(1,096)





(284)





(25.9%)

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,347



$ 14,182



$ 3,165





22.3%



As of March 31, 2019, and September 30, 2018, consolidated debt and consolidated net debt were comprised of the following (exclusive of deferred financing costs):





March 31,



September 30,

Amounts in thousands

2019



2018





(unaudited)









Term loan payable

$ 85,182



$ 84,974

Line of credit



10,500





8,739

Equipment financing agreement



3,744





—

Capital leases



5,753





7,336

Total debt



105,179





101,049



















Cash



7,541





2,000

Net debt

$ 97,638



$ 99,049





















Most of the increased borrowings under our line of credit in the recent quarter was in connection with the building out of three additional call centers for Faneuil.

As of March 31, 2019, ALJ was in compliance with all debt covenants.





Financial Covenants Comparison



March 31, 2019



(actual)



(required) Leverage Ratio



2.91



< 3.50 Fixed Charges Ratio



1.40



> 1.05

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of (i) Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of outsourcing and co-sourced services to both commercial and government entities in the healthcare, utility, retail, toll and transportation industries, (ii) Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More, one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas and a provider of multiple finishing products for commercial, retail and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets, and (iii) Phoenix Color Corp., a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

ALJ's second quarter ended March 31, 2019 earnings release and related communications contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements include information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements about our financial projections and business growth, expected new customer contract awards and additional volume from existing customers for Faneuil, the impact of planned investments in technology and resources for Faneuil, process improvements and cost reductions implemented by Carpets, the planned volume reductions in packaging by Phoenix, any implication that any of the Company's subsidiaries' backlog is indicative of future operating results, and other statements including the words "will" and "expect" and similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results or performance may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

