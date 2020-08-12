ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) ("ALJ") announced results today for its third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

ALJ is a holding company, whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Faneuil, Inc. ("Faneuil"), Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More ("Carpets"), and Phoenix Color Corp. ("Phoenix"). Faneuil is a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States. Carpets is one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets. Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

Investment Highlights – Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated Results for ALJ

ALJ recognized net revenue of $95.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , an increase of $11.1 million , or 13.2%, compared to $84.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . The increase was driven by implementation activities and start of production for new contracts at Faneuil, offset by lower component sales primarily related to education at Phoenix and lower volumes at Carpets. ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of $96.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 13.2%, compared to for the three months ended . The increase was driven by implementation activities and start of production for new contracts at Faneuil, offset by lower component sales primarily related to education at and lower volumes at Carpets. ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of for the three months ended . ALJ recognized a net loss of $2.7 million and loss per share of $0.06 (diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to a net loss of $7.2 million and loss per share of $0.19 (diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . Most of the improvement was due to a $3.4 million decrease in the provision for income taxes and increased margin from Faneuil implementation activities, offset by lower volumes at Phoenix and Carpets. ALJ recognized a net loss of $61.8 million and loss per share of $1.47 (diluted) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , which included a $59.0 million non-cash, non-recurring impairment of goodwill (as described below).

and loss per share of (diluted) for the three months ended , compared to a net loss of and loss per share of (diluted) for the three months ended . Most of the improvement was due to a decrease in the provision for income taxes and increased margin from Faneuil implementation activities, offset by lower volumes at and Carpets. ALJ recognized a net loss of and loss per share of (diluted) for the three months ended , which included a non-cash, non-recurring impairment of goodwill (as described below). ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , an increase of $2.0 million , or 38.5%, compared to a $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . The increase was a result of implementation activities and start of production for new contracts at Faneuil, offset by lower components sales primarily related to education at Phoenix , and lower volumes from builders and fewer upgrades to higher margin products by builder customers at Carpets. ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 38.5%, compared to a for the three months ended . The increase was a result of implementation activities and start of production for new contracts at Faneuil, offset by lower components sales primarily related to education at , and lower volumes from builders and fewer upgrades to higher margin products by builder customers at Carpets. ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of for the three months ended . ALJ recognized net revenue of $281.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 , an increase of $15.8 million , or 6.0%, compared to $266.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 . The increase was driven by implementation activities and the start of production for new contracts at Faneuil, offset by lower component sales related to education at Phoenix and lower volumes at Carpets.

for the nine months ended , an increase of , or 6.0%, compared to for the nine months ended . The increase was driven by implementation activities and the start of production for new contracts at Faneuil, offset by lower component sales related to education at and lower volumes at Carpets. ALJ recognized a net loss of $68.7 million and loss per share of $1.63 (diluted) for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to a net loss of $6.1 million and loss per share of $0.16 (diluted) for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 . Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 reflects a $59.0 million non-cash and non-recurring impairment of goodwill. Excluding such impairment of goodwill, ALJ recognized a net loss of $9.7 million and loss per share of $0.23 (diluted) for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 . Most of the decrease was due to lower margin from Faneuil revenue as a result of inefficiencies related to the start of new contracts and operational challenges related to the expansion of certain ongoing contracts, and lower volumes at both Phoenix and Carpets, offset by a $5.2 million swing to a $1.0 million benefit from income taxes from a $4.2 million provision for income taxes.

and loss per share of (diluted) for the nine months ended , compared to a net loss of and loss per share of (diluted) for the nine months ended . Net loss for the nine months ended reflects a non-cash and non-recurring impairment of goodwill. Excluding such impairment of goodwill, ALJ recognized a net loss of and loss per share of (diluted) for the nine months ended . Most of the decrease was due to lower margin from Faneuil revenue as a result of inefficiencies related to the start of new contracts and operational challenges related to the expansion of certain ongoing contracts, and lower volumes at both and Carpets, offset by a swing to a benefit from income taxes from a provision for income taxes. ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 , a decrease of $7.3 million , or 32.4%, compared to $22.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 . The decrease was a result of operational inefficiencies from the startup of new contracts, increased medical claims, increased reserves for workers' compensation claims, and higher rent expense for new call centers, offset by implementation activities at Faneuil, lower component sales primarily related to education at Phoenix and lower volumes from builders and fewer upgrades to higher margin products by builder customers at Carpets.

for the nine months ended , a decrease of , or 32.4%, compared to for the nine months ended . The decrease was a result of operational inefficiencies from the startup of new contracts, increased medical claims, increased reserves for workers' compensation claims, and higher rent expense for new call centers, offset by implementation activities at Faneuil, lower component sales primarily related to education at and lower volumes from builders and fewer upgrades to higher margin products by builder customers at Carpets. ALJ estimates net revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2020 to be in the range of $100.0 million to $107.0 million , compared to $89.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

Jess Ravich, Chief Executive Officer of ALJ, said, "Our quarterly results continue to improve at Faneuil, which benefited from the recent addition of state unemployment contracts and the finalization of certain contract implementations which had a positive effect on the quarter. We continue our focus on transforming Faneuil's operations by shedding unprofitable contracts and increasing prices on existing contracts in order to generate EBITDA margins that are consistently in the high single digits. Results from Phoenix continued to be below prior year, but we are encouraged by the pickup in business activity at our production facilities as of mid-June. Due in large part to our improving financial performance, we ended the quarter with over $22.0 million in liquidity, which is nearly double our liquidity a year ago. This increased liquidity allows us to continue our growth as we enter our seasonal ramp up at Faneuil. We are proud of our over 6,500 employees for their hard work and dedication during this worldwide pandemic."





Three Months Ended

June 30,









Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts

2020



2019



$ Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Net revenue

$ 95,354



$ 84,225



$ 11,129

Costs and expenses:























Cost of revenue



75,084





68,857





6,227

Selling, general, and administrative expense



20,408





16,210





4,198

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other gain, net



(297)





2





(299)

Total operating expenses



95,195





85,069





10,126

Operating income (loss)



159





(844)





1,003

Other (expense) income:























Interest expense, net



(2,568)





(2,701)





133

Total other expense, net



(2,568)





(2,701)





133

Loss before income taxes



(2,409)





(3,545)





1,136

Provision for income taxes



(250)





(3,662)





3,412

Net loss

$ (2,659)



$ (7,207)



$ 4,548

Loss per share of common stock–basic and diluted

$ (0.06)



$ (0.19)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding– basic and diluted



42,173





38,026

















Nine Months Ended

June 30,









Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts

2020



2019



$ Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Net revenue

$ 281,845



$ 266,005



$ 15,840

Costs and expenses:























Cost of revenue



229,573





212,160





17,413

Selling, general, and administrative expense



55,485





47,946





7,539

Impairment of goodwill



59,047





—





59,047

Gain on disposal of assets and other gain, net



(295)





(221)





(74)

Total operating expenses



343,810





259,885





83,925

Operating (loss) income



(61,965)





6,120





(68,085)

Other (expense) income:























Interest expense, net



(7,976)





(8,041)





65

Interest from legal settlement



200





—





200

Total other expense, net



(7,776)





(8,041)





265

Loss before income taxes



(69,741)





(1,921)





(67,820)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes



1,007





(4,152)





5,159

Net loss

$ (68,734)



$ (6,073)



$ (62,661)

Loss per share of common stock–basic and diluted

$ (1.63)



$ (0.16)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding– basic and diluted



42,173





38,034











Results for Faneuil

Anna Van Buren, CEO of Faneuil, stated, "Third quarter revenue improved by 37.4% over the prior year due in part to several new contracts supporting unemployment claimants in multiple states. Adjusted EBITDA results also improved significantly with the additional growth throughout the quarter. The majority of our staff have successfully transitioned to a work-from-home environment and, by the end of the quarter, all clients affected by the pandemic had resumed operations."

Faneuil recognized net revenue of $61.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $44.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue increased $16.8 million, or 37.4%, due to a $23.6 million increase in new customer contracts, offset by a $3.6 million reduction driven by the completion of customer contracts and a $3.2 million net decrease in existing customers mostly due to lower call volumes. Faneuil recognized net revenue of $58.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $3.7 million, or 723.0%, driven by the ramp up of new state unemployment contracts, and the completion of certain deliverables related to the implementation of new contracts. Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Faneuil recognized net revenue of $178.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $146.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue increased $32.4 million, or 22.1%, due to a $43.1 million increase in new customer contracts, offset by a $6.7 million net decrease in existing customers mostly due to lower call volumes and a $4.0 million reduction driven by the completion of customer contracts.

Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $8.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.0 million, or 11.7%, driven by operational inefficiencies from the start of new contracts, increased medical claims, increased reserves for workers' compensation claims, and higher rent expense for new call centers.

Faneuil estimates its net revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2020 to be in the range of $63.0 million to $67.0 million, compared to $50.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Faneuil's contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of June 30, 2020 was $250.6 million, compared to $202.3 million as of June 30, 2019 and $225.6 million as of March 31, 2020. Faneuil's total contract backlog as of June 30, 2020 was $642.0 million as compared to $495.0 million as of June 30, 2019 and $607.2 million as of March 31, 2020.

Results for Carpets

Steve Chesin, CEO of Carpets stated, "Our results continue to be impacted by lower volumes, unfavorable customer mix, and lower than anticipated upgrades from customers due to increased pricing for housing in the Southern Nevada market versus prior year. Revenues compared to the prior quarter ended March 31, 2020 declined by $1.3 million and adjusted EBITDA remained steady due to a constant focus on cost containment. The pandemic and how and when it will end throughout the state, country and the world has added uncertainty to the Southern Nevada marketplace. Carpets continues to expand its customer base to other areas to lessen the impact of a slowdown in the new home construction division."

Carpets recognized net revenue of $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $12.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue decreased $3.5 million, or 27.3%, which was primarily attributable to lower volumes from floorings, cabinets, and granite. The decrease in volumes from large builders was somewhat offset by the increased volumes from commercial customers as a result of Carpets' efforts to attract and service multi-family construction projects. Carpets recognized net revenue of $10.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Carpets recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.4 million, or 92.5%, due to lower overall volumes. Carpets recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Carpets recognized net revenue of $29.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $37.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue decreased $7.6 million, or 20.5%, which was primarily attributable to lower volumes from floorings, cabinets, and granite.

Carpets segment adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was less than $0.1 million compared to segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.9 million, or 98.6%, due to lower volumes.

Carpets estimates its net revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2020 to be in the range of $9.0 million to $10.0 million, compared to $11.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Carpets total backlog, which is expected to be fully realized within the next 12 months, as of June 30, 2020 was $8.0 million compared to $11.0 million as of June 30, 2019 and $8.3 million as of March 31, 2020.

Results for Phoenix

Marc Reisch, CEO of Phoenix, stated, "The $2.1 million decrease in our fiscal third quarter revenues, versus prior year, was due to lower component sales, offset in part by higher sales of children's books and labels. The decrease of $1.1 million of segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, versus prior year, was due to the lower total revenues. The decrease in component revenues was primarily due to the ongoing industry-wide slowdown for education book components that is expected to continue into the fourth fiscal quarter. Trade book component sales were soft in April and May, but improved in the month of June, and have further strengthened thus far in the fourth quarter. Third quarter revenues benefitted from a strategic supply agreement, signed in the second quarter, that significantly increased annual sales with a major customer. Year over year quarterly sales increases are expected from that customer for the next three quarters."

Phoenix recognized net revenue of $24.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $26.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue decreased $2.1 million, or 8.0%, due to lower component sales primarily related to education. Phoenix recognized net revenue of $26.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1.1 million, or 22.9%, as a result of decreased component sales primarily related to education. Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Phoenix recognized net revenue of $73.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $82.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Net revenue decreased $8.9 million, or 10.8%, due to several large orders during the nine months ended June 30, 2019 that did not reoccur during the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and lower component sales primarily related to education.

Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $15.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4.7 million, or 30.2%, as a result of the decrease in components sales primarily related to education and a higher bad debt allowance. Although production labor decreased in response to the decreased volumes, the decrease in production labor did not keep pace with the decreased volumes.

Phoenix estimates its net revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2020 to be in the range of $28.0 million to $30.0 million, compared to $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Phoenix's contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of June 30, 2020 was $64.4 million, compared to $71.4 million as of June 30, 2019 and $70.7 million as of March 31, 2020. Phoenix's total contract backlog as of June 30, 2020 was $302.8 million as compared to $187.3 million as of June 30, 2019 and $313.6 million as of March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, presentations, and webcasts, we may present certain adjusted financial measures that are not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are designed to complement the GAAP financial information presented in this release because management believes they present information regarding ALJ that is useful to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measure.

We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our company. ALJ defines segment adjusted EBITDA as segment net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, litigation loss, recovery of litigation loss, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, loan amendment expenses, fair value of warrants issued in connection with loan amendments, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, (loss) gain on disposal of assets and other gain, net, provision for income taxes, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison. Below are reconciliations of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to consolidated adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended June 30,









Amounts in thousands

2020



2019



$ Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Net loss

$ (2,659)



$ (7,207)



$ 4,548

Depreciation and amortization expense



4,937





5,598





(661)

Interest expense



2,568





2,701





(133)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiatives



1,005





139





866

Change in fair value of contingent and deferred consideration



900





—





900

Bank fees accreted to term loan



300





—





300

Provision for income taxes



250





3,662





(3,412)

Acquisition-related expense



—





85





(85)

Stock-based compensation



89





185





(96)

Loan amendment expense

61





—





61

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other gain, net



(297)





2





(299)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,154



$ 5,165



$ 1,989









Nine Months Ended June 30,









Amounts in thousands

2020



2019



$ Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Net loss

$ (68,734)



$ (6,073)



$ (62,661)

Impairment of goodwill



59,047





—





59,047

Depreciation and amortization expense



15,097





14,881





216

Interest expense



7,976





8,041





(65)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiatives



1,795





742





1,053

Change in fair value of contingent and deferred consideration



900





—





900

Fair value of warrants issued in connection with loan amendments



716





—





716

Loan amendment expense



475





337





138

Stock-based compensation



312





556





(244)

Bank fees accreted to term loan



300





—





300

Acquisition-related expense



99





97





2

Gain on disposal of assets and other gain, net



(295)





(221)





(74)

Interest from legal settlement



(200)





—





(200)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(1,007)





4,152





(5,159)

Recovery of litigation loss



(1,256)





—





(1,256)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,225



$ 22,512



$ (7,287)



Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information - Segment Net Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and Debt





Three Months Ended

June 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2020



2019



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Net Revenue































Faneuil

$ 61,523



$ 44,773



$ 16,750





37.4 % Carpets



9,277





12,763





(3,486)





(27.3) % Phoenix



24,554





26,689





(2,135)





(8.0) % Total Segment Net Revenue

$ 95,354



$ 84,225



$ 11,129





13.2 %







































































Three Months Ended

June 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2020



2019



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 4,263



$ 518



$ 3,745





723.0 % Carpets



36





478





(442)





(92.5) % Phoenix



3,761





4,881





(1,120)





(22.9) % Corporate



(906)





(712)





(194)





(27.2) % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,154



$ 5,165



$ 1,989





38.5 %







Nine Months Ended June 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2020



2019



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Net Revenue































Faneuil

$ 178,915



$ 146,565



$ 32,350





22.1 % Carpets



29,599





37,213





(7,614)





(20.5) % Phoenix Color



73,331





82,227





(8,896)





(10.8) % Total Segment Net Revenue

$ 281,845



$ 266,005



$ 15,840





6.0 %







































































Nine Months Ended June 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2020



2019



$ Change



% Change





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 7,288



$ 8,257



$ (969)





(11.7) % Carpets



13





910





(897)





(98.6) % Phoenix Color



10,779





15,437





(4,658)





(30.2) % Corporate



(2,855)





(2,092)





(763)





(36.5) % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,225



$ 22,512



$ (7,287)





(32.4) %

As of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, consolidated total debt and consolidated net debt were comprised of the following (exclusive of deferred financing costs):





June 30,



September 30,

Amounts in thousands

2020



2019





(unaudited)









Term loan payable

$ 80,179



$ 81,082

Line of credit



15,791





9,823

Equipment financing agreements



4,093





3,101

Capital leases



6,111





5,158

Total debt



106,174





99,164



















Cash



7,393





4,529

Net debt

$ 98,781



$ 94,635



As of June 30, 2020, ALJ was in compliance with all debt covenants.





Financial Covenants Compliance



June 30, 2020



(actual)



(required) Leverage Ratio

4.68



< 7.45 Fixed Charges Ratio

0.98



> 0.63

Investor Conference Call Details

ALJ will host an investor conference call on August 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time by using the following dial-in information and Conference ID/Passcode:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 870 4263 Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 317 0790 Conference ID/Passcode: ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

Participants can also access ALJ's investor conference call using the following webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2172/35696. A playback of the investor conference call will be available within 24 hours using the same webcast URL.

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of (i) Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States, (ii) Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More, one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets, and (iii) Phoenix Color Corp., a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

