ALK Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Markets, Forecast to 2030 - Market Analysis, Pipeline, Epidemiology, Drug Sales & Shares by Country and Competition

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ALK NSCLC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ALK NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, ALK NSCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted ALK NSCLC market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current ALK NSCLC treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The ALK NSCLC epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current ALK NSCLC patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total incident cases of ALK NSCLC in the 7MM were found to be 22,197 in 2017 which is expected grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted ALK NSCLC epidemiology [segmented as Total Incidence of NSCLC Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology, Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages, Total ALK-NSCLC cases, and Treated Patient Pool of ALK-NSCLC] scenario of ALK NSCLC in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-Wise Epidemiology



Estimates show the highest Incident population of ALK NSCLC is in the United States. Furthermore, among the European 5 countries, the Germany had highest incident population of NSCLC.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer report encloses the detailed analysis of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Xalkori (Crizotinib): Pfizer



Xalkori (Crizotinib), an ALK inhibitor, was first-ever approved treatment for metastatic NSCLC by the US FDA. This product received accelerated approval in 2011. The US FDA approval of Xalkori is based on data from 255 patients with locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive NSCLC across two multicenter, single-arm studies, including a Phase II study (PROFILE 1005) and a Part 2 expansion cohort of a Phase I study (Study 1001).



Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda



Alunbrig (Brigatinib) was approved by the US FDA in April 2017 for the treatment of patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on or are intolerant to Crizotinib. In the year 2018, the European Commission (EC) also granted marketing authorization for Alunbrig as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with ALK+ NSCLC previously treated with Crizotinib. In April 2020, the European Commission (EC) extended the current marketing authorization of Alunbrig to include use as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with ALK+ advanced NSCLC previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor. This decision came after a positive opinion from the CHMP on February 27, 2020.



Emerging Drugs



Ensartinib: Xcovery Holding Company



Xcovery is investigating their drug candidate, Ensartinib which is a potential best-in-class oral compound for the first-line treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC. This product has additional activity against MET, ABL, Axl, EPHA2, LTK, ROS1, and SLK. In phase I/II clinical trial, this product has shown promising activity in both ALK TKI nave and crizotinib-resistant ALK+ NSCLC patients. Ensartinib is generally well tolerated with the most common toxicities being rash and nausea/vomiting, the latter often resolved with food.



At present, a global Phase III clinical trial (eXalt3) is ongoing comparing Ensartinib to Crizotinib in TKI nave ALK-positive NSCLC patient. The primary purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ensartinib vs. crizotinib in patients with ALK-positive NSCLC that have received up to one prior chemotherapy regimen and no prior ALK inhibitor.



Market Outlook



The therapeutic market of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets was found to be USD 841 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during the study period (2017-2030).



Pipeline Development Activities



At present, a global Phase III clinical trial (eXalt3) is ongoing comparing Ensartinib to Crizotinib in TKI nave ALK-positive NSCLC patient. The primary purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ensartinib vs. crizotinib in patients with ALK-positive NSCLC that have received up to one prior chemotherapy regimen and no prior ALK inhibitor.



Drugs Uptake



The current market is dominated by Alecensa (alectinib) which is expected to generate its peak revenue in coming years, and after that its revenue is expected to decline. This decline is a majorly attributed due to the presence of Lorbrena (because it is targeting the patient pool which is refractory to Crizotinib, Alectinib, and Ceritinib.



Access and Reimbursement Scenario



In 2018, Alecensa was recommended, within its marketing authorization, for untreated patients with NSCLC, whose tumors are identified as ALK-positive. Alecensa demonstrated considerable improvements in delaying cancer growth in enrolled patients. It has also shown significant improvements in preventing and delaying cancer spread into the brain.

This decision was entirely based on data from the Phase III ALEX study, which showed a reduction in the risk of disease worsening, or death by 57% compared with standard of care Xalkori.

KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

Companies Mentioned



Hoffmann-La Roche

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Xcovery

