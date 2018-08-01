Alkahest, Inc. Announces Key Appointment

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkahest, Inc. ("Alkahest"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and other age-related conditions, announced today the appointment of Bruce Morimoto, PhD, as Vice President, Drug Development Operations.

"We are delighted to further expand our leadership team as we work to bring innovative medicines to patients with Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease and other serious diseases of aging," said Karoly Nikolich, PhD, Alkahest's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited to join the leadership team at Alkahest during such a transformational period for the Company. Alkahest's unique approach to treat age-related diseases has the potential to impact millions of patients, their caregivers, and families. It is an honor to be part of shaping the future of Alkahest and seeking to deliver value to our many stakeholders." said Dr. Morimoto.

Dr. Morimoto brings to Alkahest more than 20 years of experience in positions of increasing responsibility in both biotechnology and clinical research companies. His experience includes leading project teams in the development of innovative medicines, as well as providing strategic guidance, designing preclinical and clinical development programs, and advancing the development of new therapies. Bruce joins Alkahest from Celerion, where he was Vice President, Scientific Affairs; having previously served as Vice President, Drug Development at Allon Therapeutics where he managed Allon's neurodegeneration and dementia therapeutic programs. He started his career on the faculty in the Chemistry Department at Purdue University where his independent research focused on neuronal signal transduction. Bruce earned his doctorate in biochemistry from UCLA and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California Berkeley.

About Alkahest



Alkahest is a privately-held clinical-stage company based in the San Francisco Bay Area developing treatments for age-related diseases, with an emphasis on neurodegeneration — a key medical challenge for our generation. The company's breakthrough research has elucidated changes in the plasma proteome in healthy aging and age-related diseases, and demonstrated that factors in the blood plasma can be augmented or inhibited in order to reverse detrimental effects of aging in both normal aging and disease models in animals. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Barcelona, Spain-based Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies.



