Alkahest to Present Results from Phase 2a Open Label Study of AKST4290 in wet AMD at Retina World Congress

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkahest, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, will present the results from its open label study evaluating AKST4290 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) in treatment-naïve patients at the Retina World Congress in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 24, 2019 at 11:33 a.m. EST. Presentation details can be found below:

Title: Open Label Study to Evaluate the Therapeutic Effects and Safety of ASKT4290 in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD)

Presenter: Michael Stewart, MD

Session: First-time Presentations of Clinical Trials and Late Breakers

Date/Time: March 24, 2019, 11:33 a.m. EST

Location: Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel

The AKST4290-201 study is a Phase 2a clinical trial designed to evaluate the therapeutic effects and safety of a six-week oral treatment regimen of AKST4290 in patients with newly diagnosed wet AMD who are naïve to any treatment. The AKST4290-202 study is a parallel Phase 2a clinical trial designed to evaluate the therapeutic effects and safety of the same treatment regimen in patients with refractory wet AMD no longer responding to anti-VEGF therapy. Data from AKST4920-202 will be presented later in 2019. The majority of patients across both studies experienced improvement in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), and there were no severe or serious adverse events reported.

In December 2018, Alkahest announced positive top-line data from both Phase 2a studies of AKST4290. AKST4290 was found to be safe and well tolerated with gains in visual acuity for both treatment-naïve and treatment refractory patient groups.

About AKST4290

AKST4290 is an orally administered CCR3 inhibitor that blocks the action of eotaxin, an immunomodulatory protein that increases as humans age and with specific age-related diseases. By targeting eotaxin and its downstream effects, AKST4290 may reduce the hallmark inflammation and neovascularization of wet AMD while also acting more broadly to reduce inflammation associated with many age-related diseases.

About Alkahest

Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc

