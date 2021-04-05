Alkami Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions, announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares of common stock from Alkami at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $22 and $25 per share. The company intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ALKT."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays will act as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup and William Blair will also be book-running managers, and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company will act as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847 or by emailing [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities poised for growth. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking platform of choice for 151 financial institutions, representing nearly 9.7 million of its clients' consumers and businesses. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

