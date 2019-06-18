Alkami Recognized as the Fastest Growing Mobile Banking Solution

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Alkami), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., has reached record growth in mobile banking users according to FI Navigator .

FI Navigator, a U.S. banking vertical data and analytics platform provider, shows Alkami holding the highest growth rate in end users over the last 2 years in the mobile banking market as measured by market share. Alkami clients have added over 2 million users in the last 2 years and continue to accelerate their pace of growing digital users.

Alkami client Steve Ducey, Chief Experience Officer at Vibrant Credit Union, said, "The Alkami Platform has elevated our user experience. We've been on the Platform for more than 5 years and have seen our mobile app ratings skyrocket. Our users find the app intuitive and easy to use. Renewing our own relationship with Alkami for another 7 years was an easy decision because of their continued innovation and expansion."

"The digital banking needs of U.S. banks and credit unions are becoming more complex, and financial institutions need to invest in new digital offerings that provide the flexibility to address new requirements with a user interface that is both modern and customizable," says David Albertazzi, retail banking and payments Research Director at Aite Group. "In order to compete with the Megabanks, the best way forward will be growth rooted in a strong user experience—providing customers with the ability to tailor their financial journey in their devices of choice and adapting to their individual preferences," he added.

Alkami has a who's who of leading credit unions and banks who on average outperform their market peers on key performance metrics such as return on equity, deposit and loan growth and digital user growth. In 2017, Alkami was a first-mover to a fully hosted cloud platform, and today Alkami clients benefit from the most innovations delivered to their mobile banking app and an industry leading average mobile app rating of 4.8.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. Alkami's solutions reshape the modern banking landscape by delivering bold and innovative digital capabilities to U.S. banks and credit unions.

The Alkami Platform enables clients to personalize the digital banking experience for their consumers and businesses and build a thriving and engaged digital community in a digital-first banking world. In addition to providing a modern and frictionless user experience, Alkami's clients equally benefit from the secure and proven system architecture of continuous innovation on a single multi-tenant code base for all clients.

For more information about Alkami, please visit www.alkami.com , visit them on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/alkami-technology or on Twitter at @alkamitech.

