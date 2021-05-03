Alkami To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 833-607-1667 and internationally at 914-987-7879. A replay will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, using passcode 3774803, and on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

To learn more about Alkami or to request a demo visit alkami.com.

