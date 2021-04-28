Alkermes Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the acceptance of two abstracts related to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin), the company's novel, investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually June 4-8, 2021. New data from the phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-1 clinical trial evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of nemvaleukin administered intravenously as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) will be shared in a poster discussion session. In addition, data supporting the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) for nemvaleukin administered subcutaneously from the phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-2 clinical trial will be shared in a separate poster.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract: 2513

Title: ARTISTRY-1: Nemvaleukin alfa monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors

Presenter: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator, START Madrid at Centro Integral Oncológico Clara Campal

Presentation Date/Time: The on-demand poster discussion session will take place on June 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET.

Abstract: 2552

Title: Selection of the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) for subcutaneous nemvaleukin alfa: ARTISTRY-2

Presenter: Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research and Immunotherapy, The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute

Presentation Date: The poster presentation will be available on-demand to attendees beginning June 4, 2021.

About Nemvaleukin alfa ("nemvaleukin")

Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by preferentially binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the ARTISTRY Clinical Development Program

ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin alfa as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials include: ARTISTRY-1, ARTISTRY-2, ARTISTRY-3 and ARTISTRY-6.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com .

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Sourojit Bhowmick, Ph.D. +1 781 609 6397

SOURCE Alkermes plc

Related Links

http://www.alkermes.com

