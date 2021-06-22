ALKM - Alkame Confirms First PPE Truckload of $1 Million Contract

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM), today confirmed the first truckload of Alkame branded premium hand sanitizer to Aladyn Protection Services LLC in conjunction with a previously announced $1 million agreement.

"This is a great opportunity for us to continue what originally started as a helping hand to the State of Oregon," stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. "We very much look forward to ramping this up."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com .

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Alkame Holdings, Inc.