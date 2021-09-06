Alkyl Phenol Derivatives Market to expand at the rate of 3.3% over 2031, China to be the leading Exporter with Significant Production: PMR

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alkyl phenol derivatives market is estimated to expand at the rate of 3.3% over the assessment period of 2021 and 2031. Demand for alkyl phenol derivatives is expected to remain prominent from rubber and plastic, lubricant & oil, paint & coating, and adhesive industries. Phenolic resins are also expected to bolster consumption of alkyl phenol derivatives over the coming years.

The East Asia region is anticipated to remain the key manufacturer and exporter of alkyl phenol derivatives as compared to others. This is due to the strong presence of various manufacturers, especially in China.

As alkyl phenol derivatives can be used in the manufacturing of antioxidants, UV stabilizers, chemical intermediates and several resins, the product finds application across various industries, which is fueling its sales volume.

Market players are involved in capacity expansion and acquisition & JV agreements to enhance their presence in this space.

On 23 March 2021 , SI Group announced Tackifier capacity expansion in France .

, SI Group announced Tackifier capacity expansion in . In Sept 2020 , SI Group announced Tackifier capacity expansion in China .

, SI Group announced Tackifier capacity expansion in . In 2019, DIC Corporation acquired BASF Colors & Effect, which was BASF's subsidiary for the pigment sector.

In 2020, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. entered into a distribution agreement with A. S. Paterson Company Ltd. in order to support the growth of performance chemicals across Canada .

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32713

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global alkyl phenol derivatives market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 640 Mn by 3021.

by 3021. Rubber and plastic segment is expected to remain a key end use of alkyl phenol derivatives.

East Asia is expected to hold a prominent share in the global consumption of alkyl phenol derivatives. The region is estimated to hold around 35.8% market share.

is expected to hold a prominent share in the global consumption of alkyl phenol derivatives. The region is estimated to hold around 35.8% market share. By application, antioxidants are anticipated to witness substantial growth of around 3.5%.

Pata-tert-butyl phenol is expected to remain a key product type. Global consumption of pata-tert-butyl phenol is expected to increase significantly for the production of phenolic resins.

"Key market players are focusing on expansion of their alkyl phenol derivatives business and increase their market footprint across the globe," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Ask an expert for any other query: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32713

Competitive Landscape

The global market for alkyl phenol derivatives has been identified as a fairly consolidated space.

Some of the key market participants included in the report are DIC Corporation, SI Group, TASCO Group, Sasol Limited, United Chemical Products Ltd., Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., FabriChem (NutriScience Innovations, LLC), HELM AG, Jiyi Group, SONGWON Industrial Group, Qingdao Scienoc Chemical Co., Ltd., Red Avenue New Material Group Co., Ltd., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Vinati Organics Limited, Novokuibyshevsk Petrochemical Company, Afton Chemical Corporation, Dayang Chem (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Datang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Prominent players are anticipated to create a competitive environment across the globe.

Conclusion

The global alkyl phenol derivatives business is expected to witness considerable growth owing to increasing demand from rubber & plastic, lubricant & oil, adhesive, and various other end-use industries.

Wide range of applications of various product types of alkyl phenol derivatives has resulted in steady market expansion. Growing demand for various resins the market is expected to drive the growth rate of the market.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32713

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the Global alkyl phenol derivatives market that contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, application, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.