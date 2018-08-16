All American Technician Academy Announces New Courses

"Expanding our courses positions us to serve a wider range of students across multiple degrees of experience," said Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing and the All American Technician Academy. "We will be adding Residential HVAC Sales Engineering to our offerings soon as well, and our goal is to fill 300 seats in 2019. So many service contractors around the country struggle daily with finding trained, quality technicians. Through the academy, we're working to not only train those already pursuing a technical career but to inform others that there is a great quality of life afforded by building a successful career in the trades."

Hall has also brought in additional instructors to bolster the staff and meet the increased demand. Led by Hall and experienced service manager, trainer and proctor David Yeager, the All American Technician Academy team is expanding by five staff members as well as a full-time, traveling recruiter.

"We have a talented, knowledgeable team that is dedicated to the growth and development of our students," Hall said. "As we continue to grow, our first priority will be the quality of education presented to the next generation of residential HVAC and electrical technicians."

For more information about the All American Technician Academy, please call (770) 858-7802 or visit https://www.allamericantechnicianacademy.com/.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Assured Comfort is an A+ Better Business Bureau accredited home service company offering residential and commercial services to the greater Atlanta area. With a five-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Customer Lobby, Assured Comfort takes customer service seriously. Veteran owned, the company strives to make every community it serves better and enrich the lives of military families and children in local school systems. Assured Comfort partners annually with Fostering Faith, SafePath, Soldiers' Angels and Kate's Club. Assured Comfort also works with the Douglas, Paulding and Cobb County School Systems on a monthly basis. For more information, visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com/.

