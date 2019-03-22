All Assets From Pulliam Powerplant to Be Sold Through Auction Next Week
All Assets From Recently Decommissioned Pulliam Power Plant to Be Sold March 26th - March 27th via Online Auction hosted by NRI Industrial on Aucto.com
Mar 22, 2019, 14:04 ET
GREEN BAY, Wis., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After shutting down power generation at the end of 2018, all equipment and machinery at the Pulliam powerplant, located in Green Bay Wisconsin will be available for sale via online auction ending on March 26th and March 27th. Interested parties can view the assets available in the auction and bid online on Aucto.com.
The now retired 400 MW coal-fired facility generated power for the state of Wisconsin as part of a larger power generation network. The plant ceased operations at the end of 2018. All equipment, machinery and parts are available to purchase via auction. The auction will feature over 1000 lots of surplus equipment, MRO, pumps, coal handling equipment, electrical controls, electric motors, and more.
The auction is being conducted by NRI Industrial Sales, a company specializing in the marketing and sale of industrial equipment. Buyers interested in inspecting the equipment can make an appointment by contacting NRI Industrial at auctions@nri-isd.com or 1-855-550-7745.
To view the Day #1 auction catalog, click here.
Day #1 Featured lots include:
- Machine shop tooling, lathes, grinders, drills and shop equipment
- Electrical motors
- Transmitters, flow meters, and instrumentation
- Pumps and valves
- Coal process equipment, feeders, pulverizes
To view the Day #2 auction catalog, click here.
Day #2 Featured lots include:
- Electrical test equipment
- Lab equipment
- Electrical controls, motor drives, circuit breakers, and disconnect switches
- Transformers, switchgear, and motor control centers
ABOUT NRI INDUSTRIAL
NRI Industrial provides businesses with solutions to help them recover capital from used and surplus assets. Past clients include a range of businesses and organizations, including but not limited to energy and utility providers, government agencies and municipalities, as well as food processing, pulp and paper, manufacturing, and other industrial-sector companies. Services offered include decommissioning and salvage, auction and liquidations, equipment purchasing and disposition, as well as consignment-based sales. Visit www.nrisolutions.com for more information.
CONTACT INFORMATION
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE AUCTION, PLEASE CONTACT:
NRI Industrial Sales Inc.
Auctions Department
+1 (855) 550-7745
Aucto.com
+1 (855) 709-9813
support@aucto.com
1-844-326-7305
SOURCE Aucto
Share this article