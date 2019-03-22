All Assets From Pulliam Powerplant to Be Sold Through Auction Next Week

The now retired 400 MW coal-fired facility generated power for the state of Wisconsin as part of a larger power generation network. The plant ceased operations at the end of 2018. All equipment, machinery and parts are available to purchase via auction. The auction will feature over 1000 lots of surplus equipment, MRO, pumps, coal handling equipment, electrical controls, electric motors, and more.

The auction is being conducted by NRI Industrial Sales, a company specializing in the marketing and sale of industrial equipment. Buyers interested in inspecting the equipment can make an appointment by contacting NRI Industrial at auctions@nri-isd.com or 1-855-550-7745.

To view the Day #1 auction catalog, click here.

Day #1 Featured lots include:

Machine shop tooling, lathes, grinders, drills and shop equipment

Electrical motors

Transmitters, flow meters, and instrumentation

Pumps and valves

Coal process equipment, feeders, pulverizes

To view the Day #2 auction catalog, click here.

Day #2 Featured lots include:

Electrical test equipment

Lab equipment

Electrical controls, motor drives, circuit breakers, and disconnect switches

Transformers, switchgear, and motor control centers

