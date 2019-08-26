All Attorneys with Johnston Tobey Baruch Named to Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All five shareholders in the trial and appellate firm Johnston Tobey Baruch are recognized in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and three earned the distinction of being selected Lawyers of the Year for Dallas-Fort Worth.

Firm managing shareholder Randy Johnston's work with plaintiffs in professional malpractice solidified his selection as Lawyer of the Year. Renowned in Texas legal circles, his experience in commercial and mergers and acquisitions litigation, along with legal and professional malpractice law, secured his Best Lawyers honors.

Shareholder and firm co-founder Robert Tobey earned Lawyer of the Year honors for his legal malpractice work on behalf of plaintiffs. He also won recognition for malpractice defense and commercial litigation. Shareholder Chad Baruch's exceptional appellate work also earned him a Lawyer of the Year designation.

No other law firm this size in Texas has received this many Lawyer of the Year honors for 2020.

Shareholder Karen Fitzgerald's work with individuals in employment law and her litigation skills in labor and employment led to her selection. Coyt Johnston earned Best Lawyers honors for his commercial and mergers and acquisitions litigation skills.

"It's thrilling to see our entire team recognized in all these practice areas," said Randy Johnston, managing shareholder of Johnston Tobey Baruch. "Achieving three Lawyers of Year rankings illustrates that a firm our size has an enhanced commitment and attention to our clients' success."

The Best Lawyers in America is a leading peer-review legal guide. Honorees are chosen through voting by lawyers in the same practice and geographic areas. The publication's research team then evaluates those nominees and makes the final selections. For the full list visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas, Texas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration, appellate and employment law experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud, and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation, fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information about the firm's representative cases and its attorneys, visit https://www.johnstontobey.com/.

