All-Clad Metalcrafters Celebrates 50 Years

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone and honor all the home cooks and professional chefs who have helped build our brand over the last 50 years," said Dan Taylor, CEO of All-Clad Metalcrafters. "All-Clad's heritage is deeply rooted in the union between metalcraft and cooking, and 2021 will be the year we reflect on the brand's rich history, while showcasing where All-Clad is heading in the future."

Celebrating the Milestone

Beginning this month, All-Clad will celebrate passionate cooks with virtual events, exciting new innovations and giveaways of some of the brands most beloved products. Consumers will have the opportunity to explore kitchens across America from the comfort of their own homes, and learn about some of the nation's favorite regional dishes from All-Clad chef ambassadors, while they share the history of the dishes and significance to American food culture.

All-Clad will also host livestreamed events throughout the year on Instagram, featuring some of the most influential culinary names as they showcase the brand's latest product innovations with creative and decadent recipes, as well as share more about the brands commitment to craftsmanship and professional and home cooks.



A Rich History

All-Clad's history began in 1971, when metallurgist and avid home cook John Ulam decided to combine his two passions of metal bonding and cooking to create cookware that bonded together layers of stainless steel and aluminum. These new bonded pots and pans cooked food more evenly, were easy to clean, didn't alter flavors, and didn't tarnish or warp.

Thus, "clad" cookware was born, and, All-Clad was officially established in 1971 and opened its first factory in Canonsburg, Pa. As one of the largest hubs of American steel and aluminum industries, the region is unmatched when it comes to metal fabrication technology and its metalworkers are among the most skilled in the world.

Manufacturing has changed a lot since 1971, but All-Clad's commitment to craftsmanship continues to be its defining principle. All-Clad is dedicated to using time-tested methods to maintain the highest level of quality. Since the first All-Clad pan rolled off the factory line 50 years ago, the company continued to innovate and expand products offerings by adding layers of copper to a cookware line and designing cooking electrics and bakeware items for all cooks to perfect their passion.

The Next Chapter of Innovation

New to 2021, All-Clad has created two new and innovative cookware lines, each with passionate cooks in mind:

All-Clad D3 Everyday - Exclusively on all-clad.com, the All-Clad D3 Everyday cookware line combines its proven tri-ply performance with features most requested by experienced All-Clad cooks, including 30% more generous skillet surfaces and shared lids.

- Exclusively on all-clad.com, the All-Clad D3 Everyday cookware line combines its proven tri-ply performance with features most requested by experienced All-Clad cooks, including 30% more generous skillet surfaces and shared lids. All-Clad FusionTec – Now available on all-clad.com and at Williams-Sonoma, All-Clad's FusionTec is the latest in cookware innovation, which combines the durable steel core of All-Clad cookware with a natural ceramic exterior, to create a long-lasting set that looks beautiful on the dinner table.

To learn more about All-Clad's history and latest innovations, visit all-clad.com, and follow @allclad on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest events and celebrations.

