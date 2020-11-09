All-Clad Metalcrafters Donates $75,000 To World Central Kitchen For Covid-19 Relief Efforts

PARISIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Clad Metalcrafters, the premium cookware brand for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks alike, is proud to donate $75,000 to World Central Kitchen to support the nonprofit organization's mission of using the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies during times of crisis and beyond.

All-Clad is donating directly to support Covid-19 related hunger relief efforts in the United States.

"Food insecurity has become more of an issue than ever this year," said Shivanthi Vannan, VP Marketing, at Groupe SEB USA. "Not only has Covid-19 made it difficult for many families to put food on the table, but it has also completely upended the restaurant industry. Through our work with World Central Kitchen, we are thrilled to support chefs while they help their communities."



"World Central Kitchen is grateful for All-Clad's support and belief in our mission. They share our vision that a powerful solution to the ongoing health, economic and humanitarian crises is to work with chefs and restaurants to prepare nutritious meals for food-insecure communities," said Maggie Leahy, WCK's Director of Donor Relations. "All-Clad's donation will contribute to WCK's Restaurants for the People program which pays restaurants directly to help keep their business afloat while also providing tens of thousands of meals to people in need."

This collaboration will extend throughout 2021 to celebrate All-Clad's 50th anniversary by honoring the dedicated chefs who are providing communities around the world with meals in times of need with World Central Kitchen. Learn more about this work by visiting All-Clad.com.

About All-Clad

Originally designed to meet the demands of professional chefs, All-Clad is the undisputed choice in top culinary circles and four-star kitchens throughout the world. Today, as the preferred premium cookware brand for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks alike, All-Clad is the "must-have" kitchen companion for cooking enthusiasts. With a nearly 50-year history of superior, hand-crafted in the USA cookware, All-Clad is helping home cooks get restaurant-like results at home by elevating their skills with the right professional grade tools – you know, the ones pro chefs actually use. So that they can feel and do as the experts do, even in their own kitchens. All-Clad is part of the Groupe SEB family of brands. For more information, please visit www.all-clad.com.

