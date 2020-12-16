All County Property Management Expands to North Dallas, Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning rental properties in North Dallas, Texas just got easier. The creators of All County® Property Management today are proud to announce they are expanding service to the North Texas area. All County® Metroplex Property Management is now one of the 55+ franchisees of one of the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in property management.

All County provides tenant screening, negotiation, placement, and renewals; rent collection; maintenance coordination; and easy, online accounting. Matthew Albright, owner of All County Metroplex says, "All County Metroplex wants to be a trusted partner to our customers, family, friends, and community."

Transitioning from a career in management consulting for large and small businesses, Matt Albright is excited to be a full-time property manager and business owner. As a real estate investor himself, Matt knows what it takes to manage a property and get the best return on a real estate investment. With a wealth of experience in both real estate investment and business management, Matt is extending his expertise to benefit his owners and renters. "As your property manager, I am going to manage your properties like they are my own investments," states Matt Albright.

All County® Metroplex is located at 2435 North Central Expressway Suite 1270 Richardson, TX 75080. Please call us at 469-405-7200 or visit allcountymetroplex.com so we can help you get the best return on your property investment.

About:

All County Metroplex has joined a nationwide network containing the world's best and most comprehensive franchises in the property management industry. All County property managers are experts in property management, from marketing and tenant screening to lease negotiation, rent collections, and maintenance. With 30 years of experience in the property management industry, All County helps property owners maximize their investments by maintaining locations, communicating openly with tenants, and taking on the daily responsibilities of ownership.

All County provides franchisees with the opportunity to work under the reputation of a well-established firm, and gain the confidence and ability to own a business prepared for success.

For more information about All County® Franchise, please visit AllCountyFranchise.com

