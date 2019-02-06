All County Property Management Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

Patrick Capozza, Vice President of All County, says, "When someone invests in an All County franchise, our goal is to provide them with the best tools and support available so that they can succeed in the property management business. We do everything we can to help our franchisees succeed in their business, and that is what makes us successful." Capozza believes that this is fundamental to All County's continued growth in the real estate market.

"As we celebrate 40 years of producing the Franchise 500, it's a good opportunity to step back and look at how much has changed since that first ranking in 1980," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "While the franchise business model has changed little, the strongest franchise brands are constantly evolving and innovating to keep up with changing trends and technology."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs, size, growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. More than 1000 franchises applied for this year's ranking, and those with the highest cumulative scores became the Franchise 500.

All County Franchise is a premier real estate management company, specializing in residential property management. With 28 years of experience in the property management industry, they provide services to property owners by maintaining locations, openly communicating with tenants, and taking on the daily responsibilities of ownership. All County provides franchisees with the opportunity to work under the reputation of a well-established firm, and gain the confidence and ability to own a business that is prepared for success. For more information about All County Franchise, please visit AllCountyFranchise.com

