All-Dimensional Sharding Blockchain MultiVAC Published its Lab Data: TPS Reached 30,784

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 11, 2018, MultiVAC published its lab data on its website, which highlights that MultiVAC has successfully achieved 30,784 TPS using 64 shards, with a single shard reaching 533 TPS. MultiVAC's success marks a breakthrough in sharding technology. As a star project in sharding public blockchain, MultiVAC is expected to solve the difficult public blockchain expansion issue.

Public blockchain is recognized as one of the areas in blockchain that has the best potential for future development. Many in the industry have envisioned that public blockchain can become the next-generation foundation of large commercial platforms that can match the scale of existing operating systems such as MAC OS and Windows. Nevertheless, a major issue is that it is currently difficult for blockchain developers to realize the practical value of blockchain. This is because existing blockchain platforms have extremely poor scalability and cannot provide effective support for DApps that require processing high volumes of data. For example, the average processing rate is 4-5 transactions per second for Bitcoin, and that of Ethereum is 10 transactions per second. Therefore, sharding stands out as one of the potential solutions to this problem. As one of the classic expansion solutions in distributive data systems, sharding can effectively enhance the capacity of the system and retain good scalability as the number of nodes in the network increases.

"The lab data has again proved that sharding can effectively enhance the capacity of the system. MultiVAC's all-dimensional sharding expansion solution makes it possible for sharding parallelization to excel in not only computation, but also transmission and storage. With such brilliant linear expansion capability, it has great potential to become the backbone of large-scale commercial applications," said Dr. Shawn Ying, CTO and Co-Founder of MultiVAC.

Before publishing lab data, MultiVAC had already released its white paper and all-dimensional sharding solution yellow paper. A strong team is the key to MultiVAC's success in developing this technologically demanding public blockchain project. MultiVAC has an all-star team consisting of six Ph.D. Experts, 18 Researchers and Engineers, who are from the R&D team of leading tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft. Also, MultiVAC's three Co-Founders have extensive experience as well as excellent business, academic and technical backgrounds.

MultiVAC's CEO, Frank, said, "Technology changes the world, and innovation determines the future. Blockchain technology is sweeping the globe with its uniqueness, and its development continues to amaze everyone. As a booming public blockchain developer, MultiVAC has attracted increasing interests from blockchain enthusiasts. We believe that MultiVAC can unlock the full potential of blockchain by striving for new developments, and thus, create a trustworthy, fair and harmonious society."

MultiVAC is the world's first fast, efficient, and all-dimensional sharded blockchain designed for total scalability, performing sharding parallelization not only for computation but also transmission and storage. MultiVAC pioneers flexibility for DApps to trade off freely on the impossible CAP triangle between decentralization, performance and security, supporting large-scale decentralized commercial applications for complex and diverse business requirements.

As of now, MultiVAC has already received strategic investments from leading international investment organizations such as Neo Global Capital, TGL Captial, Hashed, Signum, Arrington XRP, Dfund, ICODrops and JRR Crypto. Not only does the partnership with leading international investment organizations provide MultiVAC with capital support, but it also gives MultiVAC an edge as a public blockchain developer by building a more comprehensive public blockchain ecosystem and providing marketing channels. Learn more @www.mtv.ac

