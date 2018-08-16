All Dots Connected: iQIYI’s QiBubble App Awarded Red Dot Award for High Quality Design

iQIYI QiBubble is a video app available on both iOS and Android. It provides a child-friendly version of iQIYI's platform, designed especially for younger children who are under 12 years old. The videos on iQIYI QiBubble feature content including early childhood education, English language content, animation, children's songs, movies, stories and other high-quality content. The platform makes full use of AI, AR and other advanced technology to create an interesting and minimalist experience with parental control modes for both children and parents. The app provides high quality content from over 6,000 of the world's popular animation production companies, including the BBC, Disney, Nickelodeon and Babyfirst, with more than 1,000 episodes of bilingual language educational content, which can be enjoyed by children without interruption from advertising.

iQIYI QiBubble allows children to instantly and conveniently switch between Chinese and English, proving to be an effective tool for language learning. The app also provides parents with a reminder function, allowing them to instruct the app to stop playing programmes automatically at designated times, alleviating concerns about excessive TV consumption affecting children's vision and physical health. The application is rich in additional features, such as be able to select favourite videos, providing downloadable content and screen locking.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award, had the following to say about the competition and the award: "For more than 60 years now, we have been providing designers, agencies and companies with a platform for evaluating good design. Those who participate in the Red Dot Award must be aware that our jury members demand very high standards of the entries. This becomes apparent in the intensive debates and discussions that take place in order for all of the experts to agree on a well-founded decision. All those who progress through the tough adjudication process to garner a Red Dot have every reason to be proud of themselves, as the jury grants our award only to creations of high design quality. This makes me all the more delighted to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their well-deserved success."

iQIYI will receive its award at the award ceremony for the Red Dot Awards on 26 October 2018. During the Designers' Night at the E-Werk Berlin, iQIYI's QiBubble app will be presented to the international guests attending the event - as part of the winners exhibition "Design on Stage" which showcases the state of the art in worldwide communication design exclusively for one night. The prize-winning project of iQIYI will also be presented in the International Yearbook Communication Design 2018/2019, which will be published on 15 November 2018 and distributed in around 40 countries.

About iQIYI:

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ : IQ ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iQIYI.com.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot distinction has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. More information is available at www.red-dot.org.

