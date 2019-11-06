All Early Black Friday 2019 Washing Machine & Washer Dryer Deals: List of Samsung, Whirlpool & LG Deals Released by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best early Samsung, LG & Whirlpool Black Friday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top early savings on washer dryers and washing machines are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at The Consumer Post.

Best Washer Dryer deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Washing machines are a staple in every home, with most people opting for full automatic washer and dryer combos that greatly simplify the otherwise time-consuming chore of doing laundry. Top appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool offer a variety of top load and front load sets which offer varying degrees of energy and water-efficiency as well as overall quality of washing.

Does Amazon have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Holiday season shoppers each year take advantage of the considerable discounts on offer from Amazon and Walmart, the two biggest Black Friday retailers.

With a 48.6% share of all online sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year (Edison Trends), Amazon currently reigns over other retailers in overall Black Friday performance. In addition to free shipping with no minimum purchase amount last Black Friday, Amazon provides curated gift guides, impressive product selection and convenient shopping experience for its customers over the holiday shopping season.

Market research company eMarketer forecasts a 33% increase in Walmart's online sales in 2019. Overtaking Apple's spot in 2018, Walmart is the third biggest online retailer in the US, trailing e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post