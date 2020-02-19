All-Female Investigation Firm Now Offers Personal Protection Services
Feb 19, 2020, 11:19 ET
FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison Investigations, an all-female Private Investigation Firm located in North Texas, announced today they are now offering Personal Protection Services (also known as bodyguard services). Personal protection services are necessary in the private and corporate sector.
Personal protection services are a necessity both privately and at the corporate level. Morrison Investigations will assess the potential threats and formulate an effective protection plan that is individualized and catered to the client's needs and profile. All protection services are delivered with discretion and confidentiality.
Morrison Investigations protect public officials, executives, and high-profile visitors. They also provide personal protection services to executives during labor disputes, layoffs, public demonstrations and when traveling.
Morrison Investigations personal protection services offer comprehensive methods to:
- Identify threats and threatening behavior from third parties.
- Prevent violence by utilizing technology, passive and active means
- Isolate potential threats
Founded in 2011, Morrison Investigations has quickly become the go-to investigation firm in the North Texas area. Their all-female investigation team is what sets them apart from other local firms. Amongst their many awards and achievements, Morrison has received the following:
- Best of Fort Worth (Private Investigations) 2013-2019
- Top 19 (out of 323 reviewed) Investigation Firms in Dallas (Expertise) 2017-2019
- Angie's List: Top 10 Private Investigations firms in Dallas, TX (Angie's List)
- Voted Best Private Investigation Service in Fort Worth (Three Best Rated: 2017-2019)
- Voted: Best Woman-Owned & Operated Investigations Business – Texas (2019 Global Security & Investigations)
- The Face of DFW Corporate & Personal Investigations (Faces of Fort Worth & Southlake 2019)
- 2019 Leading Women: Recognizing Excellent (Living Magazine)
- Voted #1 Private Investigator in 2019 (YELP)
- Top 10 Private Investigation Firms in Fort Worth (Thumbtack: 2017-2019)
- Who's Who in Private Investigations 2016-2018 (Society Life)
When discretion is a requirement, Morrison Investigations provides the finest plainclothes and undercover specialists with advanced firearms training and the experience and skills to be effective but not intrusive. Female personal protection - now that is unique!
Visit http://www.morrisoninvestigation.com/ for additional information.
