ALL FOUR PACIFIC HOSPITALITY GROUP MERITAGE COLLECTION HOTELS RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2022 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

Luxury resort portfolio secures four wins in the one of the most prestigious travel industry awards

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with all four luxury properties of Pacific Hospitality Group's Meritage Collection recognized in their respective categories. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here .

Known for its portfolio of lifestyle and luxury properties, the Meritage Collection blends one-of-a-kind places with locally inspired enrichment programs designed for the curious traveler. The iconic collection of hotels offers exclusive access to these gorgeous locations while allowing guests to indulge in lavish accommodations, unbeatable amenities and world-class service. Each Meritage Collection hotel location has its own unexpected adventures inspired by the natural surroundings.

"It is an honor for our properties to be recognized as four of the top hotels by Condé Nast Traveler readers," said Senior VP of Commercialization Ajeet Anand. "We take pride in offering our guests a place to relax and recharge, whether they are traveling for business or pleasure, and are so pleased to be amongst great company on this year's list."

Hotel Granduca Austin , soon to reveal its new name, was ranked the #4 hotel in Texas, The Meritage Resort and Spa was ranked the #10 resort in Northern California, Koʻa Kea Hotel & Resort on Poipu Beach ranked as the #11 resort in Hawaii, and Paséa Hotel & Spa ranked as #16 in Southern California.

The Readers' Choice Awards is the latest on the incredible list of accolades that the award-winning Meritage Collection has received. Hotels within the Meritage Collection have also received AAA Four-Diamond distinction, SmartMeetings Platinum Choice Award, Travel Leisure World's Best Award, and more.

In honor of the Condé Nast Traveler win, all four Meritage Collection hotels will be offering limited-time room packages:

Situated among 38 acres with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, the newly renovated Hotel Granduca Austin will offer the Condé Nast Readers' Choice Award Celebration special with overnight accommodations, a $50 dining credit, waived resort fee ( $25 daily value) and waived self-parking fee ( $15 daily value). To experience the Italian side of Austin with this special offer please visit the website .

dining credit, waived resort fee ( daily value) and waived self-parking fee ( daily value). To experience the Italian side of with this special offer please visit . The sprawling Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley will offer a Condé Nast Traveler special featuring a $50 daily resort credit, a bottle of sparkling wine, a bottle of house select wine and luxury accommodations. Those interested in sneaking away to Napa can find the special on the website .

will offer a Condé Nast Traveler special featuring a daily resort credit, a bottle of sparkling wine, a bottle of house select wine and luxury accommodations. Those interested in sneaking away to can find the special on . Paséa Hotel & Spa, the modern oasis overlooking the Pacific Ocean, boasts a Condé Nast Traveler Hotel package with accommodations offering the best available rate, $100 resort credit, complimentary valet parking ( $45 daily value) and waived resort fee ($38+ value). This remarkable Southern California experience can be booked on the website .

resort credit, complimentary valet parking ( daily value) and waived resort fee ($38+ value). This remarkable experience can be booked on . As the Koloa island's closest resort to the water, Koʻa Kea Resort will feature the Condé Nast Traveler package with overnight accommodations in the newly renovated guest rooms, $75 daily resort credit and a waived resort fee. To book this offer and enjoy the stunning beaches of Poipu Beach please visit the website.

The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue. For more information about the Pacific Hospitality Group or the Meritage Collection, or to book room reservations, please visit https://www.pacifichospitality.com/ .

ABOUT THE MERITAGE RESORT AND SPA AND VISTA COLLINA AT THE MERITAGE:

Offering acres of sun-soaked hillside vineyards and beautiful accommodations paired with luxurious amenities and award-winning cuisine, The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort celebrate the best of Napa Valley. These sister resorts blend world-class luxury with exceptional hospitality for a resort experience in the heart of California's wine country. Amenities include indulgent spa treatments in the serenity of an underground Estate Cave, a Food & Wine Village with a locally sourced artisanal market, on-site tasting rooms, a spacious community lawn for picnics and outdoor gatherings and more. Find more information at MeritageResort.com, VistaCollinaResort.com.

ABOUT HOTEL GRANDUCA AUSTIN

Situated among 38 acres with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, Hotel Granduca Austin offers luxurious and sophisticated accommodations reminiscent of an Italian villa. The 194-room property features 38 suites, meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool with private cabanas, authentic northern Italian cuisine made with local ingredients at Laurel, and luxury spa services and first-class amenities at Spa Viata. The scenic hotel is located in the upscale West Lake Hills area, just a short 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Austin. Hotel Granduca Austin is operated by Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) and is part of the Meritage Collection of independent lifestyle hotels.

ABOUT PASÉA HOTEL & SPA

Paséa Hotel & Spa is located on the Pacific Coast Highway overlooking the Pacific Ocean and steps from the iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The property features 250 beautifully appointed ocean-view guest rooms and suites; signature restaurant Tanner's and rooftop Treehouse Lounge; Aarna Spa, a Balinese-inspired spa with indoor and outdoor treatment areas and state-of-the-art fitness facilities; an ocean-view swimming pool; and more than 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. For reservations or additional information, please contact Paséa Hotel & Spa at 855.622.2472; or visit paseahotel.com.

ABOUT KO ʻ A KEA RESORT ON POIPU BEACH

Koʻa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach is located in Koloa, HI, on Kauai's south shore. As the island's closest resort to the water, each of the property's 121 guest rooms and suites features incredible ocean or garden views, complete with private balconies or lanais. The award-winning property features a signature spa with both indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, pool, tiki bar, fitness center, morning yoga and acclaimed restaurant, Red Salt. A 700-square-foot private conference room is the perfect location for small meetings or intimate gatherings. For reservations and additional information, please contact Koʻa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach at 844-236-3817 or visit koakea.com.

ABOUT PACIFIC HOSPITALITY GROUP

Established in 1987, Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) is a growing hospitality company with 14 hotels, including one currently under construction, and more than 120,000 square feet of event space in California, Hawaii, and Texas. Based in Irvine, California, the company owns, manages, and develops hotels in iconic destinations. PHG serves as the parent company to a portfolio of lifestyle and luxury properties known as the Meritage Collection. Meritage Collection hotels include Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Koʻa Kea Hotel & Resort in Kauai, two Napa Valley properties – The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort – and Hotel Granduca Austin in Texas.

Pacific Hospitality Group also serves as the franchisee of the following properties: AC Hotel and Residence Inn Dallas by the Galleria, AC Hotel Phoenix Tempe/Downtown, AC Hotel Irvine, AC Hotel New Orleans Bourbon/French Quarter Area, DoubleTree by Hilton Irvine Spectrum, and DoubleTree by Hilton Santa Ana/Orange County Airport. Other PHG affiliations include Trinitas Cellars. For more information, visit www.pacifichospitality.com or www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-hospitality-group.

ABOUT MERITAGE COLLECTION

The Meritage Collection blends iconic, one-of-a-kind places with locally inspired enrichment programs designed for the curious traveler. A uniquely laid-back approach to the good life reflects the warm, sunshine-soaked California roots. With acclaimed resorts in Napa Valley, Kauai, Huntington Beach and now Texas, the Meritage Collection truly sets the stage for the extraordinary. Each unique property within the collection offers an exclusive encounter with an iconic location along with a flawless blend of luxury and comfort. Indulge in lavish accommodations, inimitable amenities and world-class service while being inspired by the natural beauty, effortless bliss and unexpected adventure found at each Meritage Collection resort. For more information visit www.meritagecollection.com .

