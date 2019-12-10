All Green Recycling CEO Gives ITAD Keynote Address to Help Industry Competitors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arman Sadeghi, CEO and founder of All Green Electronics Recycling, returned this fall to give an inspiring keynote address to fellow industry leaders at the annual ITAD Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz., offering important advice for his industry competitors.

Arman Sadeghi, CEO and founder of All Green Electronics Recycling, give the keynote address Nov. 20, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo courtesy ITAD Summit)

Sadeghi, who started Southern California-based All Green Electronics Recycling in 2008, has become a leading voice in the ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) industry, which specializes in safe and secure replacement of high-end equipment. His message to the room full of ITAD executives was simply to keep up with the times or risk extinction.

"I've been in this industry for a long time, and it sounds crazy, but I want — and need — to teach my competitors how to stay competitive. It's all about the greater good," Sadeghi said.

In sectors such as hospitals, banks, and others that handle personal data in the U.S. and internationally, regulations and restrictions on recycling of electronics are sending shockwaves throughout the ITAD industry. As these organizations continue to grow and are held to higher standards, those standards are relegated to their ITAD vendors.

This is where IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), E-Waste Recycling and Data Destruction companies like https://allgreenrecycling.com/ step in to assist these large businesses in the appropriate handling of obsolete or unwanted IT equipment in an environmentally responsible manner.

Sadeghi's speech at the recent ITAD Summit was titled "How to Grow Your Business in Times of Change." Sadeghi predicts that transformational changes are coming in the next few years. The ITAD and refurbishment space alone is set to explode to unprecedented levels. But in these uncertain times, some businesses will flourish, while others will simply fall by the wayside, he said.

"I want to see that people's data is safe and that IT equipment doesn't end up in landfills, and if that means creating more competition for my own company, I'm OK with it," Sadeghi said. "I'm willing to share my best insights in the industry because I want my competitors to do better."

Sadeghi, who's daily advice for CEOs can be found on Instagram (@armanioc) and Twitter (@ArmanTitanium) and https://titaniumsuccess.com/ , is such a strong advocate of safe and secure technology that he has taken on a larger role as a keynote speaker, advising industry CEOs around the world in all industries.

About Arman Sadeghi

Southern California native Arman Sadeghi is an author, speaker, entrepreneur and philanthropist with 25 years as a business owner in 10 different industries and a valued advisor to hundreds of CEOs around the world. He founded All Green Electronics Recycling in 2008. He attended the University of California at Berkeley and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Molecular and Cell Biology and also attended Harvard Medical School.

Media Contact:

Stacy Harris

(844) 886-8264

230884@email4pr.com

titaniumsuccess.com

SOURCE All Green Recycling

Related Links

https://allgreenrecycling.com

