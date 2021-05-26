All Hands And Hearts Partners With The University Of Oxford On Women's Leadership Initiative To Advance Professional Development

"We know from World Economic Forum data that women globally are nearly a century away from closing the gender gap to achieve parity. We are committed to changing this in many ways globally by building Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) stations so girls can go to schools and study within the All Hands and Hearts community. This affords girls a powerful professional development opportunity to keep closing that gap," said Petra Nĕmcová, co-founder of All Hands and Hearts, philanthropist, supermodel, entrepreneur and mother.

Further widely-cited research from Our World in Data points to men earning more than women, women being underrepresented in senior positions and women being overrepresented in low-paying jobs observed across the world.

Nĕmcová added, "Our unique partnership with Oxford is a wonderful opportunity for All Hands and Hearts to support female members of our global community."

"I'm so honored to join the Saïd Business School's Women's Leadership Development Programme. I feel very fortunate for this opportunity to develop my own strategic skills as a leader, tools I can use to mentor and encourage future leaders and amplify other female voices," said Michelle Walters, a volunteer from the All Hands and Hearts Leogane Recovery program in Haiti. "The lack of women in leadership positions inhibits productivity and performance in workplaces and has individual and larger socioeconomic impacts. I know that by working together, we can tackle current barriers and address this seemingly intractable global issue."

About The University of Oxford

Oxford University has been placed number one in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the fifth year running, and at the heart of this success is our groundbreaking research and innovation. Oxford is world-famous for research excellence and home to some of the most talented people from across the globe. Our work helps the lives of millions, solving real-world problems through a huge network of partnerships and collaborations. The breadth and interdisciplinary nature of our research sparks imaginative and inventive insights and solutions.

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other community infrastructure. Learn more: allhandsandhearts.org.

