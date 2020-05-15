All Hands and Hearts Selected as Beneficiary Charity for Live.Hearts LoveStream

Petra will be joined by her co-host, Gregg Braden , the best-selling author, scientist, researcher and expert on resilience for the unique event. Live.Hearts LoveStream will feature world-renowned scientists, legends of our time and musical performances to send love to our planet. Some special guests include:

Quincy Jones , American Record Producer, Multi-instrumentalist, Composer, Arranger, and Film and Television Producer. The Emmy Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated and Tony Award-winning Entertainment Legend has 80 Grammy Nominations and has Won 28 Gammy Awards, the Most Grammys for a Living Person

Kelly Slater , 11-time World Surfing Champion, Environmentalist and Founder of Sustainable Lifestyle Brand Outerknown and Outerknown Women

Frank Giustra , Global philanthropist focusing on a variety of causes, including conflict prevention, refugees, poverty alleviation and disaster relief. Co-chair of International Crisis Group and Founder and CEO of Acceso.org

Diana Ríos , Indigenous Activist and Environmentalist

Bruce Lipton , Internationally-recognized Leader in Bridging Science and Spirit, Biologist and Author of Three Books, Including The Biology of Belief

Lynne McTaggart , Seven-time Author and Spokesperson on Consciousness and the Practices of Conventional and Alternative Medicine, World-recognized Spiritual Leader

Deborah Rozman , Behavioral Psychologist and Founding Executive Director of the HeartMath Institute

Some musical performances will feature:

Nicole Scherzinger , Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, Actress and Television Personality

Colbie Caillat , Grammy Award-winning, Multi-platinum-selling Singer and Songwriter

Parson James, Singer and Songwriter, Singer on Kygo's Award-winning "Stole the Show"

Some special appearances by:

Isabeli Fontana , Supermodel from Brazil

Blanca Padilla , Supermodel from Spain

Mike Lewis , Actor and Model from Indonesia

And many other special guests will join from different parts of the world to share their intentions and love for our planet.

The donations raised from Live.Hearts LoveStream will support those in need in the U.S. and around the world. All Hands and Hearts is leveraging its disaster-relief experience, working with stressed supply chains, to procure and deliver critically-needed PPE to hospitals and other first responder facilities in the U.S. that urgently need it. The organization is also working internationally to address the devastating impacts of COVID-19.

"We need your support to protect people who are vulnerable and at-risk and keep essential medical services running," said Petra. "By making a donation, you will enable All Hands and Hearts, in coordination with local partners, to provide emergency food supplies and hygiene kits, masks, soap, and sanitizer, to families and medical equipment to health facilities."

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other community infrastructure. Learn more at allhandsandhearts.org.

About Osham Group :

Co-producing Live.Hearts LoveStream, Osham specializes in wellness programming, conscious entertainment and sustainable development. Learn more at oshamgroup.com. General Inquiries: [email protected]

Media Contact: Jen Tucholski [email protected]

