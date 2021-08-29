All Hands and Hearts Stands Up Disaster Assistance Response Team in Advance of Hurricane Ida

MATTAPOISETT, Mass., Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An advance Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) from international disaster relief organization All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) is staging in Beaumont, TX to be able to assess the impending damage from Hurricane Ida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is expected to bring "extremely life-threatening storm surge inundation of 9' or higher in the area between Burns Point, LA and Ocean Springs, MS" with "catastrophic wind damage likely" particularly to the greater New Orleans area.

An AHAH volunteer begins demolition work.

AHAH has a long history of supporting communities in Louisiana; from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 through to Hurricane Laura in 2020. AHAH is able to leverage its experience and current base-of-operations to quickly aid communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The All Hands and Hearts mission requires both the rapid response to natural disasters and a long-term commitment to helping communities sustainably rebuild.

"We're assessing the Hurricane Ida situation closely," said Gary Pitts, Chief Operating Officer of All Hands and Hearts. "Given our long-standing relationship with the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans in particular, we're standing by ready to assist in any way possible."

DART is ready to begin assessment immediately after landfall and will be on the ground as soon as the initial threats of the storm have passed. A team of disaster relief specialists has been deployed in advance and will coordinate with local, regional, and federal authorities to ascertain where AHAH's impact can be greatest and then get to work.

All Hands and Hearts are in contact with partners and agencies in the path of Hurricane Ida and welcome any opportunity to work collaboratively.

Volunteer applications, for those wishing to participate in on-site activities, have been opened and are located here.

Fundraising efforts have been stood up for those who would like to donate. Donations can be made here.

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other community infrastructure. Learn more: allhandsandhearts.org.

