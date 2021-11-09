All-In-One Communications Platform Nynja Surpasses One Hundred Thousand Registered Users by Signing Up Over One Thousand New Users Per Day as Well as Adding Innovative New Features

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nynja, a secure encrypted all-in-one communications platform, announced today it has surpassed One Hundred Thousand registered users by signing up an average of over One Thousand new users per day as well as implementing innovative new features that are rapidly gaining traction in the consumer marketplace. The initial spike in new traffic originated last month when competitor platforms such as WhatsApp and Slack experienced widespread service outages causing frustrated consumers to flock to Nynja as their primary communications app. This trend has continued since that time as users begin to experience the many more functions Nynja offers that are lacking on other communication platforms.

Nynja Nynja receives the prestigious honor of "Best Productivity App" at the 2021 Galaxy Store Awards as part of the Samsung Developer Conference

In addition, Nynja added a number of exciting new features over the last month including the ability for users to send embedded LinkedIn and Facebook links with a preview window and the ability to post and share other embedded social media links with previews and chat streaming options.

Based on its popularity and rapid growth, Nynja received the prestigious honor of "Best Productivity App" at the Galaxy Store Awards as part of the Samsung Developer Conference. You can view Nynja CEO JR Guerrieri accepting this major award at the virtual ceremony held on October 26, 2021 as part of Samsung Developer Conference 2021 here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uJFCqeO6sgpRUguZCf2HGUPnknoImK9F/view

"It was an amazing honor to be recognized by our peers in the industry for developing a platform that we believe will truly change the way both individuals and teams collaborate and interface with each other as we move into a new era of communication services. Samsung is a powerhouse in the world of mobile technology and we look forward to working with them for years to come as we seek out better solutions to bring people together and streamline productivity" stated Nynja CEO JR Guerrieri

About Nynja:

Nynja is an all-in-one communications platform and the fastest way to make conference calls and keep working! Just click and join, it's that simple. Nynja is committed to data integrity and Absolute Business Continuity (ABC). Users can schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, while also sharing notes, chats and large file transfers in groups or to individuals. Global communication is facilitated through instant translation and transcription of voice and text messages. The Nynja platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files. It features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent and patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system. The concentric wheel enables quick and easy navigation of the app using only one thumb and eliminates the need for back buttons.

Nynja is available to download for free on any desktop, Apple Store or Google Play

For more information, please visit: https://nynja.work/

PR Contact: Matt Sheldon, Director of Communications

[email protected], (917) 280-7329

