All-In-One Local Marketing Platform Surefire Local Releases Next-Generation Mobile App for Small Businesses

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), a seven-consecutive year Inc. 5000 company that brings the online marketing power typically yielded by large dot-coms into the hands of local, small businesses, today announced the release of their next-generation mobile app for iOS and Android, unlocking the future of local marketing for small businesses.

Surefire Local's next-generation platform equips local, small businesses with cost-effective, easy-to-use tools needed to effectively manage their digital and traditional marketing efforts. And now, small businesses can get real-time, actionable insights into how their business is performing and take action to accelerate results at any given moment, from anywhere.

"Our mission is to make online marketing easier for local, small businesses so they can grow profitably, and the release of this next-generation mobile app is a giant leap forward," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local. "The future of work is not in an office setting and Surefire Local Marketing Platform gives time-crunched small business owners the freedom to reimagine how they run their business in ways no one has done before."

With the major update shipping on iOS and Android to all Surefire Local customers, users can now unlock the future of local marketing and reimagine how they get work done and grow their business profitably. The mobile app provides a single centralized place to control and strengthen all facets of lead generation and reputation management. The app's primary focus is action-oriented, empowering users to respond to a new lead, send a review request, or post a reply to a review no matter where they are at any given time.

This release marks the first phase in a multi-phase rollout that'll further establish Surefire Local's platform as the industry's most complete and powerful all-in-one online marketing solution.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

