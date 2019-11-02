All iPad Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early iPad Pro, Air, Mini & Mini 4 Deals Released by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best early iPad deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top early iPad Pro, Mini, Air and more deals as reviewed and updated by the team at Spending Lab.

Best iPad deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple diversified their tablet lineup by offering four models with varying sizes and features. Users can choose from the 12.9" and 11" iPad Pro, the 10.5" iPad Air, the 10.2" iPad, and the 7.9" iPad mini. Internal storage sizes vary per model, from the iPad's maximum of 128GB to the iPad Pro's 1TB. Budget-minded consumers can opt for older generations of the iPad, such as the iPad mini 4 and the popular 9.7-inch iPad.

Why is Black Friday called 'Black Friday'? The Friday following Thanksgiving is an annual shopping holiday. The deals and discounted items offered during this time often cause extreme disruption due to the large volume of people and it is suggested that this is why it's called Black Friday.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab