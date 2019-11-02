All iPad Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early iPad Pro, Air, Mini & Mini 4 Deals Released by Spending Lab
Here's a review of the top early iPad deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on Apple iPad, iPad Mini, Air & Pro models
Nov 02, 2019, 10:31 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best early iPad deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top early iPad Pro, Mini, Air and more deals as reviewed and updated by the team at Spending Lab.
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 78% on Apple iPad at Sprint.com - including line of service deals on iPad 6th and 7th generation models
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to $249 on Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 11-inch & 10.5-inch) tablets on sale at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - including price drops on the latest models
- Save $125.00 on the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) at Amazon
- Save up to 44% on Apple iPad Mini & iPad Mini 4 tablets at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - instant savings on top-rated models with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Save up to 7% on Apple iPad Air tablets at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - save on the latest Space Gray, Silver & Gold iPad Air tablets
- Save on iPad Pro, Mini & Air - at the B&H Photo early Black Friday sale
- Save on select Apple iPad tablets at Walmart's early Black Friday sale
- Save up to $560 on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and other Apple devices at Amazon's early Black Friday sale
Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple diversified their tablet lineup by offering four models with varying sizes and features. Users can choose from the 12.9" and 11" iPad Pro, the 10.5" iPad Air, the 10.2" iPad, and the 7.9" iPad mini. Internal storage sizes vary per model, from the iPad's maximum of 128GB to the iPad Pro's 1TB. Budget-minded consumers can opt for older generations of the iPad, such as the iPad mini 4 and the popular 9.7-inch iPad.
Why is Black Friday called 'Black Friday'? The Friday following Thanksgiving is an annual shopping holiday. The deals and discounted items offered during this time often cause extreme disruption due to the large volume of people and it is suggested that this is why it's called Black Friday.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Spending Lab
