All MemorialCare Hospitals with Maternity Services Named High Performing for the Best Hospitals in Maternity by U.S. News & World Report

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's three hospitals that provide maternity services to the Southern California region – Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach have all been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity.

To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity , hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a "High Performing" rating. "High Performing" is the highest rating U.S. News awards for this type of care.

"We are grateful and honored to be recognized in U.S. News best hospitals for maternity. MemorialCare is uniquely positioned to provide maternity care from the South Bay to South Orange County, whether at the only children's and women's hospital in the region or an acute care adult specialty hospital," says Barry Arbuckle, president and chief executive officer, MemorialCare. "Our highly skilled clinicians are dedicated to ensuring every patient receives the high-quality compassionate care they deserve and are accustomed to receiving at MemorialCare medical centers."

Unique to the U.S. News site, participating hospital profiles are a one stop shop and include a variety of relevant offerings for parents-to-be including key measures of safety, alongside services and amenities, like private rooms, valet parking and availability of child birthing classes.

"All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. "The hospitals we've recognized as High Performing meet a high standard in caring for patients with uncomplicated pregnancies."

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News health analysis team in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary. U.S. News anticipates updating Best Hospitals for Maternity in summer of 2022, to coincide with the release of the 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Procedures & Conditions ratings.

SOURCE MemorialCare Health System