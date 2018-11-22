All Nations Grieves Reported Death of 'Humble, Courageous' Missionary on Remote Indian Ocean Island

Chau is understood to have died after being attacked by local tribesmen. He is a graduate of Oral Roberts University (ORU) who had studied, planned and trained rigorously since college to share the gospel with the North Sentinelese people.

"All Nations is deeply saddened by this news and wants to publicly express our deepest sorrow for this monumental loss," said International Executive Leader Dr. Mary Ho. "We have been in contact with John's family and ask all to join us in praying for his family and friends during this time. We have been in contact with the U.S. State Department and continue to cooperate fully with all international, national and regional officials."

A seasoned traveler who was well-versed in cross-cultural issues, Chau had previously taken part in missions projects in Iraq, Kurdistan and South Africa. He joined All Nations as a missionary in 2017 and trained at its North American headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

"John was a gracious and sensitive ambassador of Jesus Christ who wanted others to know of God's great love for them," said Ho. "As we grieve for our friend, and pray for all those who mourn his death, we also know that he would want us to pray for those who may have been responsible for his death.

"We remember too, how throughout church history, the privilege of sharing the gospel has often involved great cost. We pray that John's sacrificial efforts will bear eternal fruit in due season."

Based in Kansas City, Mo., U.S.A., All Nations ( www.allnations.us ) is an international Christian missions training and sending organization committed to preparing Christians to share the gospel and establish churches in parts of the world where the name of Jesus Christ is little or not known.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jennifer Baldridge @ 816-293-9880

jbaldridge@allnations.us

SOURCE All Nations

Related Links

http://www.allnations.us

