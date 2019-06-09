All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA) Announces 'We Worship' Pentecost Sunday Service in New York on June 9th With Apostle Matthew Stevenson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, J.J. Hairston, Israel Houghton and Many More
Service To Include Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award, Stellar and Dove Award Winning Artists and Powerful Ministry
Jun 09, 2019, 08:51 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA) will present their 1st "We Worship" Pentecost Sunday Service in New York on June 9, 2019 with some of the music industries top award winning gospel artists and renowned visionary religious leaders.
WHO: All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA), Apostle Dr. Matthew Stevenson (ANWA Founder, Senior Pastor), Tasha Cobbs Leonard, J.J. Hairston, Israel Houghton, Maranda Curtis, David & Nicole Binion, Jonathan Nelson, Benita Jones, Candy West and more.
WHAT: ANWA LIVE NY "We Worship" Pentecost Sunday Service
WHEN: Sunday, June 9th, 2019
(Doors open at 6:00 pm Service begins at 7:00 pm EST)
WHERE: Bethel Gospel Assembly (Destiny Worship Pavilion), located at 1483 5th Ave, New York, NY 10035
WHY: ANWA LIVE NY is the "All Nations" experience in a once a month gathering, open to all who are looking to encounter the reality and relevance of God. For those who are broken, hungry, and want to know Him. We were sent to invest into and partner with the heart of God, and to answer the cry of a generation looking for more. All Nations Worship Assembly exists to build a global community of progressive ministries focused on impacting the world with the message of Jesus manifested in social, cultural and spiritual reformation, with a future focus. We accomplish this through highly relational interaction, leader development, economic improvement, multiplication and creative presentations of worship.
Contact: Clarke & Associates
Tel. (240) 476-9643, priscilla@clarkepr.com
