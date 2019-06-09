All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA) Announces 'We Worship' Pentecost Sunday Service in New York on June 9th With Apostle Matthew Stevenson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, J.J. Hairston, Israel Houghton and Many More

NEW YORK, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA) will present their 1st "We Worship" Pentecost Sunday Service in New York on June 9, 2019 with some of the music industries top award winning gospel artists and renowned visionary religious leaders.

WHO: All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA), Apostle Dr. Matthew Stevenson (ANWA Founder, Senior Pastor), Tasha Cobbs Leonard, J.J. Hairston, Israel Houghton, Maranda Curtis, David & Nicole Binion, Jonathan Nelson, Benita Jones, Candy West and more.