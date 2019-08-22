All-Natural, Organic My Green Mattress Company Announces Labor Day Sale

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress, a top-rated company that offers certified organic and sustainable mattresses and sleep products announces limited-time savings in celebration of Labor Day. Consumers looking to detox their bedrooms, live healthier, and purchase sustainable eco-conscious products can SAVE up to $300 on their order with an additional 20% savings on organic pillows, waterproof protectors, and plush latex mattress toppers.

During the sale, My Green Mattress is offering 4 tiers of savings:

$125 off orders of $599 or more

off orders of or more $175 off orders of $1049 or more

off orders of or more $225 off orders of $1299 or more

off orders of or more $300 off orders of $2000 or more

My Green Mattress is running the Labor Day sale from August 28 through September 3, 2019.

Now is your chance to get the NEW Kiwi mattress that is ideal for children's beds as it is nontoxic, hypoallergenic, and can be made two-sided so it is flippable for extended life. The Kiwi also comes in a lower profile size specially designed to fit bunk bed safety requirements.

Those shopping for adult mattresses, must take a look at the Natural Escape – a luxurious, organic hybrid mattress handcrafted with three inches of organic latex over a zoned pocketed coil spring system for contouring softness and added lumbar support. For a spring-free mattress, check out the Hope, an eight-inch mattress that offers the ultimate sleep experience with three transitional layers of 100% organic Dunlop latex.

Students heading off to college can make dorm room mattresses more comfortable and score big by purchasing an organic plush latex topper, regularly priced at $200, sale priced at just $160.

My Green Mattress prides itself on providing eco-friendly and nontoxic sleep solutions for the entire family by using only sustainable, biodegradable and recyclable materials. The company sources eco-conscious materials including carbon neutral GOLS certified organic Dunlop Latex made from the sap of rubber trees and sustainable GOTS certified organic wool.

My Green Mattress ensures that their factory and their process meet the strictest organic standards. They use recycled cardboard for shipping boxes and consciously email receipts and other order information in an effort to reduce paper waste.

Our Story/About My Green Mattress: In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner and master craftsman, Tim Masters, launched and all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress for her and soon after developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family.

Today, My Green Mattress continues to dominate the healthy sleep market by offering factory-direct pricing on premium, organic mattresses, pillows and toppers handcrafted from only the best natural materials including GOTS certified organic cotton, GOTS certified organic wool, and GOLS certified organic latex. The mattresses are hypoallergenic and naturally flame retardant. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 100 Night Sleep Trial and a 25-year warranty. These handcrafted mattresses are proudly made in the company's family owned factory located just outside of Chicago, IL – making this a true, made in the USA product. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

SOURCE My Green Mattress

Related Links

https://www.mygreenmattress.com

