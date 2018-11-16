All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Breaks the Mold for the Segment It Created

The first RAV4 was a true game-changer, but no one knew at the time just how big of a market shift it would create. RAV4 is the currently the best-selling vehicle in its class, doubling volume over the last five years to sales of nearly 408,000 in the U.S. in 2017. That makes RAV4 Toyota's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., and the best-selling non-pickup truck in the country.

New RAV4 powertrains increase performance while reducing fuel consumption. Second-generation Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0) comes standard.

Beneath the 2019 RAV4's bolder sheet metal, the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform provides the robust foundation for capability, comfort and safety. The longer wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks provide a stable, confident driving platform. Shorter front and rear overhangs aid the RAV4's trail driving capability.

Power and efficiency both make a leap in the 2019 RAV4 thanks to the new 203-horsepower Dynamic Force 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed Direct-Shift Automatic Transmission in the gas models. In the RAV4 Hybrid, the engine is teamed with Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) with Electronically-Controlled Continuously-Variable Transmission (ECVT) that generates 219 combined net total system horsepower. The RAV4 Hybrid also is the efficiency leader of the lineup with preliminary manufacturer estimated mpg of 41/37/39 (City/Hwy/Comb).

In addition to standard front-wheel drive, RAV4 gas models offer two types of available all-wheel drive. The new, segment- and Toyota-first, Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Rear Driveline Disconnect comes standard on AWD-equipped Limited gas and Adventure grade models.

Every 2019 RAV4 model is equipped with Entune 3.0 multimedia, including Wi-Fi Connect powered by Verizon, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capability, and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 gas models will be offered in five grades: LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Adventure and Limited. RAV4 HV will be offered in four grades: LE HV, XLE HV, XSE HV and Limited HV.

No matter the grade, every RAV4 is a winning choice, whether it's for a city exploration, a weekend trip to the countryside, or a jaunt on the trails. With five gas models and four hybrid models, the 2019 RAV4 arrives at dealerships with an option for everyone.

2019 Toyota RAV4 MSRP Starting Prices*

Gas FWD Gas AWD Hybrid Limited $33,500 $34,900 $35,700 XSE HV



$33,700 Adventure

$32,900

XLE Premium $29,500 $30,900

XLE $27,300 $28,700 $29,500 LE $25,500 $26,900 $27,700

*MSRPs exclude the Delivery, Processing, and Handling (DPH) Fee of $1,045.

