All-New 2021 Kia K5 Set To Disrupt And Inspire The Mid-Size Sedan Market

But why try to reimagine the sedan, especially during a time when the market continues to shift towards crossovers and SUVs? Fueled by an unstoppable spirit to push harder and work smarter, Kia was determined to give it everything instead of giving up; completely rethinking the traditional sedan.

Going on sale this summer, the K5 will be available in four trim levels (LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX), with the adrenaline-fueled GT to follow later in the fall.

A Daring, New Design Identity

A catalyst for the further transformation of Kia's lineup, the K5's powerful and angular design language represents another chapter of boldness and passion for the brand. The centerpiece is Kia's modernized "tiger face," with the wide and thin front grille extending into the headlight and hood structure. From the side, the K5's low-slung and fastback silhouette confirms the impression it was made to run, highlighted by a chrome garnish that spans the roofline and wraps around the rear glass. A number of other exterior design traits give the K5 an unexpected level of visual impact:

Shark skin-inspired mesh design on front grille and dual chrome exhaust tip garnish (GT-Line, GT)

Signature "Heart Beat" daytime running lights and taillights with available LED "dashes" span the width of the rear deck lid

Gloss black applique on rear glass enhances fastback shape while maintaining sedan functionality and cargo space

Newly designed 16-, 18-, or 19-inch alloy wheels (18- and 19-inch wheels come with sporty Pirelli P-Zero tires)

Harmonizing the open layout of the cockpit is a newly designed infotainment display that seamlessly stretches into the instrument panel, creating a futuristic, three-dimensional layout and driver-centric space. Other interior highlights include:

Aircraft-type shift knob

A mix of premium and sporty upholstery options including red leatherette seating, satin chrome metallic and wood-like finishes on the dashboard and door panels, depending on trim

Panoramic sunroof

Flat-bottom, sport steering wheel (GT-Line, GT)

At the Root of it All

The K5's new identity starts with the advanced third-generation "N3" platform, which will serve as the foundation for future Kia models. In this application, the platform allows the K5 to sit longer, lower and wider compared to its predecessor, resulting in its aggressive profile and deeper center of gravity for a more exciting driving experience. Additional highlights include:

Increased exterior dimensions in all the right places for a sport sedan look and feel

Length: 193.1 inches (+2 inches over Kia's outgoing Optima)



Width: 73.2 inches (+1 inch)



Height: 56.9 inches (-0.8 inches)



Wheelbase: 112.2 inches (+1.8 inches)

Suspension geometry optimized for sporty handling, responsiveness and stability

Increased average tensile strength and additional hot stamped parts makes for a solid body in white

Improved sound deadening materials result in a quieter and more premium cabin

Acoustic laminated windshield standard on all K5 trims

More Turbo. More Traction

Kia's exhilarating and efficient powertrain options unleash the spirit of the everyday driver, with a "turbocharged" lineup that includes a choice of two powerful engines. Kia engineers further pushed the envelope with an available eight-speed "wet" dual-clutch transmission for fast and precise gearshifts, plus an available all-wheel drive system for improved traction and capability. More details include:

2.5-liter turbocharged GDI + MPI four-cylinder engine making 290 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with the new 8-speed "wet" Dual Clutch Transmission (GT) goes 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds 2

A first for Kia, the in-house developed, 8-speed "wet" DCT helps K5 establish credentials as a sports sedan

1.6-liter turbocharged GDI four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission (LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX)

Engine adopts Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) functionality. An industry first, this technology results in a performance boost and improvement in efficiency thanks to independent control of the valve duration

Available all-wheel drive 3 (AWD) provides all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on road conditions and driving situations (LXS & GT-Line option). AWD will be available in late 2020.

(AWD) provides all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on road conditions and driving situations (LXS & GT-Line option). AWD will be available in late 2020. The K5's all-wheel drive system is front-wheel drive based, which is a first for a Kia sedan.



Uses electro-hydraulic system to control AWD coupling for a quicker response and more precise control



"Snow" drive mode 4 enhances driver security and all-weather confidence

enhances driver security and all-weather confidence Normal, Smart, Sport, and Custom drive modes adjust settings for engine, transmission, AWD (when equipped) and steering mapping to provide the desired driving experience

GT steps it up with Sport+ mode to enhance driving characteristics

Next Level Technology

New wireless features minimize cord clutter and keep the cockpit clean, while a seamless infotainment display layout and voice command system help keep the driver's eyes on the road. Some technology and convenience highlights to look out for include:

8- or 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen 5

Split-screen functionality and available satellite radio



Available 10.25-inch inch touchscreen adds:



Server-based available navigation system provides real-time traffic data





New multi-connection Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity that lets two phones connect simultaneously

wireless connectivity that lets two phones connect simultaneously



UVO telematics with connected user profiles, allowing different drivers to create the environment they desire with the perfect seat position, outside mirror placement, and favorite radio stations

Bose 7 Premium sound system, available with 12 high-performance speakers

Premium sound system, available with 12 high-performance speakers Bose Centerpoint technology converts stereo sources into a richer surround-sound experience



Dynamic Speed Compensation analyzes the sound source and automatically adjusts it according to driving speed

Active Sound Design provides a dynamic auditory experience by enhancing the sound of engine acceleration and gear shifts according to the selected drive mode

A first for Kia, wireless Apple CarPlay 8 and Android Auto 9 cuts the cord on charging cables, meaning drivers can enjoy being connected without being plugged in (wireless functionality not available on 10.25-inch navigation system)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto cuts the cord on charging cables, meaning drivers can enjoy being connected without being plugged in (wireless functionality not available on 10.25-inch navigation system) Available wireless smartphone charging 10 with drop-in design keeps smartphones at reach and secured inside the charging pad

with drop-in design keeps smartphones at reach and secured inside the charging pad Reduced charging time with increased charge rates



Added cooling fan

Available natural language voice recognition software recognizes a number commands including "turn on the A/C," and "heat the steering wheel."

Newly available Smart Key functions

Remote Engine Start and Climate pre-acclimatizes the cabin before passengers enter the vehicle. The standard dual-zone control system can automatically set cabin temperature to a comfortable 72 degrees from the Smart Key



With hands-free Smart Trunk, access to the rear conveniently pops open when the Smart Key is detected behind the vehicle

Standard Rear Occupant Alert 11 : Designed to provide a message in the instrument cluster for the driver to "Check rear seats" in order to help prevent leaving the vehicle with a rear passenger left inside; the message appears when the driver door is opened after a rear passenger door has been opened and closed.

: Designed to provide a message in the instrument cluster for the driver to "Check rear seats" in order to help prevent leaving the vehicle with a rear passenger left inside; the message appears when the driver door is opened after a rear passenger door has been opened and closed. "Sound of Nature" ambient system creates a peaceful retreat inside K5 with six calming themes

The "Kia Drive Wise" suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)12 has more to offer, with some of the key features including:

Standard Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Designed to detect a vehicle in front and in certain conditions, can calculate the distance and closing speed, and issues an alert to warn the driver if it senses a potential frontal collision.

Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or object is detected in front.

Standard FCA-Pedestrian builds on FCW by detecting vehicles, objects and pedestrians in front



Available FCA-Cyclist builds on FCW by detecting vehicles, objects, pedestrians, and cyclists in front

Standard Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 13 : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver.

: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver. Adds Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA): Alerts driver with a chime when the leading vehicle begins to move forward from a standing position.

Standard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane.

Available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) – Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left and an oncoming vehicle is approaching.

Available Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is "seen" in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane.

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes.

Available Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object.

Available Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R): Uses rear view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to help detect most pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the vehicle backs out of a parking spot, warning drivers with a chime and can engage brakes to prevent a collision.

Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves.

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 14 : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front.

: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front. Available Safe Exist Assist (SEA)15: Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock.

