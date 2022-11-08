All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Named 2023 Family Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The accolades are beginning to roll in for the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), even before the first vehicle has been delivered to a customer in the U.S. Today, Outlander PHEV was announced as the "2023 Family Green Car of the Year™" and top segment performer as part of Green Car Journal's 2023 Green Car Awards. This marks the third time in the last five years the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the world's best-selling PHEV SUV1, has been recognized by the publication.

"We spent a lot of time and over 20,000 miles behind the wheel of the previous generation Outlander PHEV, which allowed us to really appreciate its capabilities," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "We're extremely impressed with the sophisticated style and engineering of the new generation 2023 Outlander PHEV, and especially appreciate its significantly greater all-electric and overall driving range. It is a deserving winner of the magazine's 2023 Family Green Car of the Year™ award."

The Outlander PHEV was recognized for its blend of environmental performance and family-friendly versatility in a popular crossover package. The publication further recognized the Outlander PHEV for its offering of plug-in electric vehicle (EV) efficiency and sport-utility capability. The Green Car Awards™ highlight the best environmentally friendly new model year vehicles to help make purchase decisions easier.

"What a great way to kick off the launch of the 2023 Outlander PHEV," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA President and CEO. "This vehicle is the flagship of Mitsubishi Motors – clean and quiet electric motoring for up to 38 miles, the ease of refueling and convenience of a gasoline engine, a style that sets it apart from other vehicles on the road, and room for the whole family across three rows of seats. With the engineering of the hybrid system designed to maximize 'EV-ness,' it's clear how Outlander PHEV plays a pivotal role as part of our Environmental Targets 2030, as we target a 40 percent reduction in global CO2 emissions."

The Outlander PHEV brings together the superior efficiency of an electric vehicle, the utility of a crossover as well as stability and handling provided by Mitsubishi's standard-equipment Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system.2 The PHEV boasts a 38-mile all-electric driving range mated to a gas motor to combine for an EPA-estimated 420 miles of total driving range.3 The S-AWC system was modified specifically for the Outlander PHEV's unique twin electric motor configuration to allow maximum performance and superior traction and safety, especially in harsh weather conditions.

Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2012 – Oct 2021 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). IHS Markit captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

