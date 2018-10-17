All-new Global Sources Lifestyle - Meet the Millennials

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Global Sources Lifestyle trade fair opens today at AsiaWorld-Expo. Running through to October 30, the fair features creative, curated and innovative gifts, premiums and home products. Co-located with Global Sources Fashion, Hong Kong's largest fashion sourcing event, to leverage the strengths of both fairs, it offers a brand-new sourcing experience and provides attendees of each show with an expanded range of complementary sourcing options. Attendees can conveniently source gifts and premiums, smart toys and gadgets, home decorations, office supplies, fashion accessories, fabrics and apparel, all under one roof.

A team of professors and Students of Savannah College of Arts and Design (SCAD) was invited to build a fresh and modern look for Global Sources Lifestyle, to bring vibrancy and energy to the six product categories; Festival Décor, Gifts & Packing, Gadgets, Healthy Life, Office Space and Home Products.

Global Sources Lifestyle features hot products and upcoming market trends, highlighted in showcases such as the new Meet the Millennials collection, Lifestyle Live, Cool Design Award & Gallery and Color Trends Area by Pantone.

"We are delighted to be launching Global Sources Lifestyle. This new sourcing show offers buyers a comprehensive selection of in-demand products. It's a whole new sourcing experience that combines Global Sources' expertise in event management and product curation to give buyers a one-stop, high-quality sourcing platform" said Cameron Walker, President of Global Sources Gifts, Home and Hardware Group.

Global Sources Lifestyle highlights include:

NEW Meet the Millennials – the Millennial zone which incorporates product categories including On the Go, Tech on Tech, Smart Fit, My Home and #Unwind that meet the needs of different individuals.

NEW Lifestyle Live – A daily program of live shows on fitness, travel, culinary, photography and home decor topics hosted by 13 key opinion leaders and influencers.

Cool Design Award & Gallery – Showcase of best innovative products recognized by Amazon sellers, B2B buyers and designers.

Color Trends Area by Pantone – Previewing the hot hues in home products for the coming season.

Global Sources Summit for eCommerce sellers – A 3-day conference to help attendees supercharge their Amazon and online business by learning best practices from global experts.

Thousands of top buyers are expected to attend including Amazon, Auchan, Best Buy, Carrefour, Darty, eBay, El Corte Ingles, Gap, Hallmark, Hasbro, LG, Li & Fung, Linen Chest, Mannings, Marks & Spencer, Office Depot, Panasonic, Swarovski, Target and Tesco.

Comprehensive services for online and Amazon sellers

A wide range of services aims to help enhance the buying experience of online and Amazon sellers and enable them to source more efficiently. This includes products from exhibitors that accept small orders, an Online Retail 101 conference highlighting eCommerce strategy and marketing techniques, and a special fashion parade on what is hot on Amazon, as well as the Global Sources Summit. Voted Best Amazon Conference in the 2017 Seller Awards, this three-day conference helps intermediate and advanced Amazon and e-commerce sellers source from Asia.

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors, find booths, take pictures and then follow exhibitors after the show. The At the Show newsletter provides daily reports and live videos on the hottest products.

Opening hours for the show are:

October 27-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

from October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs and pre-register to attend at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows – the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities.

