All New GS4 and GA6 Grace the Side of the Burj Khalifa

The All New GS4

The redesigned exterior features a sculpted light & shadow design concept, as well as the 'floating' roof design, making the car sportier without compromising on comfort.

Inside, materials have been upgraded for supreme comfort, with higher quality seating materials, a huge 1570mm of cabin space and new dual-screen dashboard display.

Under the hood is a substantial 270T engine, as well as BOSCH E-turbo technology and All-Round Silent Design (ASD) which deliver a smooth yet powerful and highly responsive driving experience.

Advanced safety features including intelligent driving assist systems, top of the range airbags and a high-strength steel safety car body also make the All New GS4 a solid choice as a family car.

The All New GA6

The upgraded All New GA6 sedan also features a sleek new design, with a sweeping single shoulder line which traverses the entire length of the car. Continuous LED rear lights and a unified front display also breathe new life into its appearance.

Inside, materials and technology have all been upgraded. Passengers will also find it has a lot of legroom and plenty of storage space, with many clever compartments and a trunk volume of up to 500L.

The All New GA6 introduces users to the future of driving with GAC MOTOR's L2 Autopilot System. The system optimizes driving by suggesting lane changes and making adjustments according to traffic; it will soon be available in the Middle East market.

Launching these two new models is an important part of the ongoing development of GAC MOTOR into a strong international brand.

The spirit of Chinese craftsmanship is carried through all GAC MOTOR vehicles. GAC MOTOR is confident that the release of the high-performance All New GS4 and All New GA6 will support strong brand growth in this key overseas market, helping to create a better mobile life for customers around the world.

