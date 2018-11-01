All-New Mazda3 to Premiere at Los Angeles Auto Show

HIROSHIMA, Japan, ­­Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that the all-new Mazda3 will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, open to the public Nov. 30 through Dec. 9.1

All-New Mazda3

The all-new Mazda3 adopts a more mature interpretation of Kodo design that embodies the essence of Japanese aesthetics. Meanwhile, fundamental performance attributes have been raised to a new level. Next-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture enables people to make the most of their natural sense of balance and the latest Skyactiv engines offer responsive control of vehicle speed in any driving situation.

The arrival of all-new Mazda3 marks the beginning of a whole new generation of Mazda cars that will deliver new dimensions of driving pleasure to customers around the world.

MAZDA'S EXHIBITS AT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

Vehicles scheduled for sale All-New Mazda3 (World premiere) Vehicles on sale Mazda6, Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-3, Mazda MX-5 RF

1 Press days are Nov. 28-29.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

