All-New Outlander PHEV Model to Adopt an Evolved All-Wheel Control Technology to Provide Safe, Secure and Comfortable Driving

The all-new Outlander PHEV model employs twin-motor 4WD that consists of one motor at the front and another one at the rear of the vehicle. By taking advantage of the electric motors' characteristic high response, high precision and freedom in controlling the front and rear motors, the system optimally distributes the driving force between the front and rear wheels according to road and driving conditions.

Combining this with S-AWC increases vehicle maneuverability in driving, cornering and braking. Conventional models employ a braking control system to control the brake forces in the left and right wheels only on the front, but the evolved S-AWC adds a braking control system for the rear wheels. This reduces the load on the front wheels and makes it possible to extract the maximum performance from all four tires in a more balanced manner and delivers handling true to the driver's intent for safe, secure and comfortable driving in various conditions.

In addition, seven drive modes can be selected depending on road conditions and driving style. Normal, the basic mode, is optimized for normal driving on paved roads. Gravel mode provides balanced operability and road handling ability on unpaved or wet paved roads, and Snow mode delivers stable vehicle behavior on snowy and other slippery roads. In addition, there are Power mode, which offers powerful acceleration, and Eco mode that prioritizes economic and environmentally friendly driving.

*Mitsubishi Motors' all-wheel control technology that offers integrated control of Active Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Active Yaw Control (AYC), which controls the left and right wheels via braking.

**Fiscal 2021 is from April 2021 to March 2022.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC—a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan—, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification—launched the i-MiEV –the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV –the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200. For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

